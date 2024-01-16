Tive and FreightPOP Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Supply Chain Management

"The collaboration with Tive marks a milestone in our journey to continuously bring tech to the forefront of the supply chain space," stated Kurt Johnson, CEO, at FreightPOP. Post this

The partnership will see the integration of Tive's cutting-edge sensor technology and real-time monitoring capabilities with FreightPOP's comprehensive transportation management platform. This synergy is designed to offer customers unparalleled visibility and control over their supply chains, from the point of origin to the final destination.

Enhanced Supply Chain Solutions for Customers

Customers of both Tive and FreightPOP stand to benefit immensely from this partnership. Enhanced features such as real-time tracking of shipments, automated alerts for shipment deviations, and advanced analytics for supply chain optimization are set to redefine the standards of operational efficiency.

"The collaboration with Tive marks a milestone in our journey to continuously bring tech to the forefront of the supply chain space," stated Kurt Johnson, CEO, at FreightPOP. "Tive's innovative sensor technology complements our platform perfectly, enabling us to offer a more holistic and efficient service to our customers."

A Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

This partnership is a testament to both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining their strengths, Tive and FreightPOP are not just integrating two systems; they are redefining the way businesses manage their supply chains.

About FreightPOP

FreightPOP, headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, is a leading transportation management system provider. The company offers a comprehensive and versatile platform that simplifies supply chain management, boosts shipping efficiency across various transportation modes, and aids in significant freight cost savings. Known for its user-friendly solutions and exceptional, U.S.-based customer support, FreightPOP is widely trusted by companies of all sizes to enhance their logistics processes.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real-time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

