Tive and FreightPOP Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Supply Chain Management

FreightPOP, a leader in transportation management software, and Tive, specializing in real-time shipment visibility, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize shipping management. This collaboration merges FreightPOP's comprehensive platform with Tive's advanced sensor technology, providing enhanced shipping visibility and control. The partnership focuses on innovation and transforming the supply chain and logistics space.
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant move to enhance supply chain management, Tive, a leader in real-time shipment visibility solutions, and FreightPOP, a top provider of transportation management and logistics software, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration promises to inject a new level of efficiency and transparency into the logistics and supply chain industry.
"Collaboration can transform industries, and partnering with like-minded companies such as FreightPOP amplifies our ability to innovate—to drive untapped efficiencies," said Krenar Komoni, CEO and founder of Tive. "Together, we will navigate the complex terrain of supply chain visibility and logistics to illuminate a future where transparency redefines the industry standard."
The partnership will see the integration of Tive's cutting-edge sensor technology and real-time monitoring capabilities with FreightPOP's comprehensive transportation management platform. This synergy is designed to offer customers unparalleled visibility and control over their supply chains, from the point of origin to the final destination.
Enhanced Supply Chain Solutions for Customers
Customers of both Tive and FreightPOP stand to benefit immensely from this partnership. Enhanced features such as real-time tracking of shipments, automated alerts for shipment deviations, and advanced analytics for supply chain optimization are set to redefine the standards of operational efficiency.
"The collaboration with Tive marks a milestone in our journey to continuously bring tech to the forefront of the supply chain space," stated Kurt Johnson, CEO, at FreightPOP. "Tive's innovative sensor technology complements our platform perfectly, enabling us to offer a more holistic and efficient service to our customers."
A Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction
This partnership is a testament to both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining their strengths, Tive and FreightPOP are not just integrating two systems; they are redefining the way businesses manage their supply chains.
About FreightPOP
FreightPOP, headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, is a leading transportation management system provider. The company offers a comprehensive and versatile platform that simplifies supply chain management, boosts shipping efficiency across various transportation modes, and aids in significant freight cost savings. Known for its user-friendly solutions and exceptional, U.S.-based customer support, FreightPOP is widely trusted by companies of all sizes to enhance their logistics processes.
About Tive
Tive is the global leader in real-time, end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real-time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.
Media Contact
Holly Heitmann, FreightPOP, 1 (949) 454-4602, [email protected], FreightPOP
SOURCE FreightPOP
