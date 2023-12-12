Tivly Press Releases "What is Commercial Umbrella Insurance?"

This guide offers insight into commercial umbrella insurance by covering what it is used for and how to choose the proper coverage.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tivly has announced the release of its resource "What is Commerical Umbrella Insurance?". This resource educates consumers on commercial insurance by providing information on what it covers, who needs the coverage, what to look for when choosing commercial umbrella insurance, and common exclusions to umbrella policies.
Having umbrella insurance provides an extra level of protection to the company beyond what the main insurance covers. Typically, commercial umbrella insurance can cover bodily injury, property damage, and lawsuits. Commercial umbrella insurance is ideal for companies that have large clients, have contact with the public, have business vehicles, and have environments that involve hazardous materials. Businesses facing various types of exposure and liability should consider purchasing commercial umbrella insurance because it provides a safety net in the event of catastrophic claims or lawsuits.
"Increased risks can be mitigated with the help of commercial umbrella insurance," according to Tivly. When choosing commercial umbrella insurance, it's important to look at what the coverage provides, the premium amounts, the company's financial health, and the claims process. Business owners should also look at exclusions to the umbrella insurance policy to see what is and is not covered. Common exclusions include medical bills, lawsuits involving slander or defamation, business property damage, professional errors, and employee theft.
