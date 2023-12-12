Tivly Press Releases "What is Commercial Umbrella Insurance?"

Increased risks can be mitigated with the help of commercial umbrella insurance. Post this

"Increased risks can be mitigated with the help of commercial umbrella insurance," according to Tivly. When choosing commercial umbrella insurance, it's important to look at what the coverage provides, the premium amounts, the company's financial health, and the claims process. Business owners should also look at exclusions to the umbrella insurance policy to see what is and is not covered. Common exclusions include medical bills, lawsuits involving slander or defamation, business property damage, professional errors, and employee theft.

Tivly is a two-sided marketplace that matches businesses to insurance providers. Tivly is a partner of over 200 insurance agents, brokers, and carriers looking to connect with specific types of businesses that are actively searching for commercial insurance coverage.

