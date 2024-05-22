Tivly Releases "Facts About Cyber Liability Insurance" Guide

Consumer trust in a company is vital to its operation, and that's why cyber liability insurance is important. Post this

Companies with cyber liability insurance are protected against data loss and recovery, identity theft, cyber extortion, business interruption, general liability, and business reputation recovery. A company's customer base is protected through cyber insurance policies through notifications, restoring data, recovering data, and troubleshooting to fix the breach. "Consumer trust in a company is vital to its operation, and that's why cyber liability insurance is important," according to Tivly.

To learn more about cyber liability insurance, please visit Tivly here.

About Tivly:

Tivly is a two-sided marketplace that matches businesses to insurance providers. Tivly is a partner of over 200 insurance agents, brokers, and carriers looking to connect with specific types of businesses that are actively searching for commercial insurance coverage.

Media Contact

Mike McGee, Tivly, (877) 907-5267, [email protected], https://tivly.com

SOURCE Tivly