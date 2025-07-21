Tj Tate Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Tetiaroa Society

At Tetiaroa Society, we're not just protecting a single atoll—we're pioneering solutions that can safeguard island and coastal communities worldwide. Post this

Tate has dedicated her career to bridging the gap between science, industry, and communities to foster sustainable solutions for ocean health. Her extensive experience includes serving as the Director of Conservation for the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, where she led innovative programs safeguarding vital marine habitats and species within America's underwater national parks. Prior to that, as Director of Seafood Sustainability for the National Aquarium, she developed groundbreaking consumer awareness campaigns that engaged a diverse range of stakeholders, including retailers, fishers, growers, consumers, and millions of annual visitors.

Her industry expertise is equally robust, highlighted by her tenure as Executive Director for a commercial fishing organization spanning the entire Gulf region. She also founded Gulf Wild, the first brand of responsibly harvested and traceable wild-caught fish from the Gulf of Mexico. Earlier in her career, Tate served as Vice President of Operations for a Florida-based environmental consulting firm specializing in endangered species protection and wetland mitigation.

"Islands are our planet's most precious laboratories for understanding resilience in the face of global change," said Tj Tate. "It is my honor to step into the role of CEO for the Tetiaroa Society and work alongside a tremendous team in continued efforts to protect and preserve this special place. At Tetiaroa Society, we're not just protecting a single atoll—we're pioneering solutions that can safeguard island and coastal communities worldwide. By weaving together traditional wisdom, cutting-edge science, and innovative conservation practices, we're creating a blueprint for how humanity can live in harmony with our ocean planet. Today's work will determine whether future generations inherit thriving marine ecosystems or empty seas."

Tj is driven by her conviction that empowering communities with the right tools, investments, and partnerships is crucial for protecting our blue planet. Her leadership is expected to significantly advance Tetiaroa Society's mission to inspire and educate the world about sustainable living through the study and preservation of Tetiaroa.

About Tetiaroa Society

Tetiaroa Society is a US registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID #45-1080688). We host scientific research, develop and implement conservation and education programs, and curate the island's knowledge base. We partner with The Brando to establish Tetiaroa as a model for sustainability, where businesses, non-profits, scientists, educators and the local community work together for common goals. Our program objectives are summarized in our Conservation and Sustainable Use Plan, which is available on our website.

About The Brando

The Brando is an exquisite luxury resort on French Polynesia's breathtakingly beautiful private atoll of Tetiaroa—an atoll composed of a dozen small islands surrounding a sparkling lagoon 30 miles north of Tahiti. The Brando was inspired by Marlon Brando's original vision to create a venture of sustainable development that resonates with visitors and fosters opportunities to get to know both the place and people of French Polynesia. The resort is LEED platinum certified, making it the first project to earn LEED certification. With exclusive access by Air Tetiaroa, the resort is a pioneering model of sustainable technology with sea water air-conditioning and renewable energies and offers carefree luxury in the midst of pristine nature. The all-inclusive resort features 36 villas each with its own private beach area and plunge pool, restaurants showcasing Polynesian and French cuisine, a luxurious Polynesian spa tucked in the middle of a tranquil pond, a lagoon-view bar akin birds' nests, the iconic Bob's Bar on the beach, pool, organic garden, pearl shop, boutique, water sports, and an Ecostation. The latter is home to the Tetiaroa Society, the island's non-profit around which the resort was built, whose mission is to ensure island and coastal communities have a future as rich as their past - strengthening their resilience to global change, by restoring their ecosystems, and preserving their cultures. The Brando is a Virtuoso Preferred Resort, an Andrew Harper Preferred Resort, and is affiliated with Signature Travel Network, Traveller Made and SELECT Experiences. The Brando is also a founding member of Beyond Green, a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges that exemplify sustainability leadership.

