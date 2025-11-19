TK Engineering Oy Announces the Release of CANtrace Version 4.3 that Now Supports Total Phase's Komodo CAN Duo Interface

CANtrace 4.3 release introduces significant enhancements to application performance and extends CAN hardware support with Total Phase's Komodo CAN Duo Interface, allowing Komodo users to decode J1939 and CANopen protocols.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TK Engineering Oy, a Finnish technology company specializing in world-class CAN bus technology, has released version 4.3 of their CANtrace software, featuring significant improvements to logfile integration and graphing functionality, and now includes native support for Total Phase's Komodo CAN Duo Interface. This partnership with Total Phase provides current and future Komodo interface users with new, higher-level CAN decoding capabilities, greatly extending their ability to perform in-depth analysis of today's increasingly complex CAN systems.

TK Engineering's CANtrace is an easy-to-use CAN bus analyzer software that allows engineers to trace, decode, and plot CAN messages and signals in real time or log data for post-processing using their existing CAN hardware. This software features an intuitive design that supports multiplexed signals for easier decoding and editing of complex CAN protocols, including J1939 and CANopen. CANtrace also offers a powerful graphing tool for real-time signal visualization and an extensive Python scripting environment for customizing analysis or automating tasks. Version 4.3 is now compatible with Total Phase's Komodo CAN Duo Interface.

"CANtrace 4.3 Komodo users have access to an intuitive user interface, comprehensive J1939/CANopen protocol support, and a Python scripting environment – all without the need for expensive hardware purchases." Rickard Bäckman, TK Engineering, Technical Engineer.

The Komodo CAN Duo Interface is a powerful two-channel USB-to-CAN adapter and CAN bus analyzer that allows users to send and receive CAN data, capture raw CAN frames and detect bus errors, verify timing, and troubleshoot data-link layer issues. Users can actively transmit on one channel while passively monitoring bus traffic on the other, or use both channels to simultaneously capture CAN traffic from two separate buses. The interface provides 8 configurable GPIOs, provides independent galvanic isolation per CAN channel, and supports Fault Tolerant (125 kbps) and High Speed (1 Mbps) CAN.

Used with Total Phase's award-winning Data Center Software, the Komodo CAN Duo Interface enables real-time CAN analysis where users can capture and display CAN data in real time, apply real-time filters and searches, and analyze detailed packet-level information, including CAN ID, DLC, data payload, error codes, as well as bus timing and statistics per device or bus. With TK Engineering's CANtrace offering higher-level CAN decoding capabilities for J1939 and CANopen protocols, users can leverage the Komodo interface to move seamlessly from low-level packet inspection to higher-level protocol decoding, enabling comprehensive debugging and troubleshooting of complex CAN systems.

"The integration of the Komodo CAN Duo Interface into the CANtrace software is an exciting development for the CAN community as it combines the robust and low-cost Total Phase hardware with the feature rich TK Engineering software," said Tabitha Miller, Total Phase, Managing Director. "We are excited to provide our customers with the option of J1939 and CANopen protocol decoding while using the Komodo interface."

