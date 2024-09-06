TLE.market Announces Expanded Engagement with the Strategic Information Group

Global ERP provider Strategic has expanded its engagement with TLE.market to help Strategic accelerate sales pipeline growth while maintaining high standards of data quality and process control.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TLE.market Inc., a leader in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Demand Generation services, is excited to announce it has expanded its engagement with the Strategic Information Group (also known as Strategic), a leading global provider of ERP, Financial, and eQMS solutions.

TLE.market will continue to generate high-quality sales opportunities for Strategic, with an expanded focus on identifying sales opportunities for Strategic's NetSuite® ERP offering. This expansion not only strengthens the relationship between TLE.market and Strategic, but it underscores TLE.market's expertise and high performance in business technology and manufacturing sectors.

"We are excited to expand our engagement with TLE.market" said Mike Cook, Senior Vice President at Strategic. "TLE has demonstrated that their processes result in both sales revenue growth and sales pipeline growth. TLE.market's experience in business-technology, manufacturing, and business-service sectors has ensured quick adoption of Strategic's expanding initiatives and product offerings. This expansion demonstrates how pleased we have been with their services."

Travis Eakes, from TLE.market, commented, saying: "On behalf of TLE.market, I would like to thank the Strategic Information Group for this opportunity. Our team looks forward to continuing to earn their business and their confidence in us".

About TLE.market Inc.

TLE.market Inc. is a leader in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Demand Generation services for business-technology, manufacturing, and business-service companies. TLE.market provides professionally trained and supervised teams that help companies achieve measurable results while supporting their clients' teams across various departments including Sales, Marketing, Finance, Customer Support, and Administration. This is done while also ensuring data security and compliance needs are followed, as TLE.market supports global multinational companies with stringent Data Security and Data Compliance needs.

About the Strategic Information Group

The Strategic Information Group (Strategic) is a global Software and Consulting Partner for leading ERP and QMS software applications across North America, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark. Strategic provides ERP and QMS software that meet the challenges of start-ups to market-leading companies. The Strategic Information Group serves targeted manufacturing and distribution verticals with a full range of enterprise applications to complement ERP, including QMS, CRM, and integrated point solutions from Strategic and other partners.

NetSuite is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact

Travis Eakes, TLE.MARKET INC., 1 619-563-5501, [email protected], www.tle.market

