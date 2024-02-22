Tlingit & Haida Partners with Cantata Health Solutions for a Modern EHR Platform

"Behavioral health service providers are challenged by older EHRs that often get in the way of delivering quality care," says Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "We believe clinicians deserve better, and that's what we're delivering." Post this

About Tlingit & Haida

At the Tlingit & Haida Community & Behavioral Services Healing Center, we value treating the whole person (mind, body, spirit) and acknowledging deep connection to tribal values, land, and relationships with others including family, clan, and tribe while preserving our culture and way of life, known as "Haa Kusti" among the Tlingit and "Tlagw íitl' xíinangaa Gíidang" among the Haida.

We want to instill hope in individuals and families seeking healing and aim for our services to lead you into a satisfying personal journey to wellness.

Learn more at: cbs.ccthita-nsn.gov

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health and human service industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, our mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress. Together, we enable those who make a difference to excel.

