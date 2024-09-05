TLK Fusion Announces The Launch Of 'Signature Blue' - A New Fragrance Created By Boxing Star Ryan Garcia In Partnership With METHRA Luxury Fragrances

"In returning to our roots, TLK Fusion was thrilled to come together creatively with Ryan and have him lend his voice and incredible talent towards the launch of this fragrance" stated Ken Collis III, President of TLK Fusion. Post this

TLK Fusion, the world-renowned hybrid marketing and retail servicing firm in Los Angeles, CA, is well known for their collective 15-year history of powerful transactions that they deliver for its impressive list of celebrity clients and brands that they represent. With billions of dollars in product placement, celebrity endorsement, and Intellectual Property transactions, they employ an innovative, 360-degree approach to marketing to work closely with buyers in the retail industry to drive their success with the celebrity brands they represent.

"Opening up the fragrance market is the natural next step for Ryan. His unwavering dedication in the ring is only a glimpse of the impact he will create in the industry. It is with great esteem and confidence to come together with such a powerful individual," states Ken Collis Jr., Founder & CEO. "Ryan's creative influence in the development of this fragrance stems from his passion for uplifting and inspiring those who follow him."

Collis Jr. began building the generational legacy of TLK Fusion Inc. fifteen years ago after achieving success in the financial industry as one of the founding partners of Bankcard Processing. TLK Fusion swiftly became the leading Hollywood brokerage agency that blended the power of the celebrity community and the multi-faceted dynamics of brand marketing. Partnering with Ryan Garcia on Signature Blue and future projects just adds to the award winning previous work with the Kardashian family, the late Jenni Rivera, Rhianna, and a multitude of A-List talent within the endorsement and licensing industry.

"In returning to our roots, TLK Fusion was thrilled to come together creatively with Ryan and have him lend his voice and incredible talent towards the launch of this fragrance" stated Ken Collis III, President of TLK Fusion. "Our rich history as a Hollywood broker allows us to bring Ryan together with luxury brands like METHRA and dynamically create a fragrance that the market will be quick to embrace. I am excited to see what TLK Fusion and Ryan will build together in the future."

TLK Fusion remains the only award-winning hybrid agency that combines both its powerful reach in the licensing industry and their signature marketing services with the power of bringing products to the retail community. As a leader in the industry, TLK Fusion has reset the business model that modern agencies are based upon.

About TLK Fusion: TLK Fusion (https://tlkfusion.com/) is a groundbreaking and trendsetting celebrity and retail brokerage firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Established in 2009 by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis Jr., TLK Fusion boasts an A-List roster of celebrity talent but also has an aggressive footprint in Influencer Marketing, Public Relations, Digital and Social Marketing that is anchored by a powerful Retail Relations division. TLK Fusion's unique approach to entering brands into the retail sector has emerged as a dominant force in the industry garnering over $19B in transactions with both the celebrity and lifestyle brands they represent. As the recipient of many accolades and awards that include multiple INC5000 Fastest Growing Companies for four consecutive years in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, Best in Biz Awards, The Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award, the notorious Golden Bridge Award, a coveted Stevie Award, numerous Clutch Awards, consecutive Entrepreneur 360 Awards, TLK remains the brand's choice of firms to partner with and experience real growth.

About Ken Collis Jr.: Epitomizing the phrase 'serial entrepreneur, Ken continues to push the envelope with his disruptive stance in the marketing world. With the founding of TLK Fusion as a generational legacy in 2009, Ken changed the dynamics of the industry by bringing together a 360 degree approach to marketing a brand with the ultimate goal of landing products into the retail sector. At his direction, the firm has a strong foothold in brokering some of the largest deals for his impressive celebrity clientele alongside many Fortune 500 corporate brands. In establishing a firm with a voice that commands attention, the brands that he represents find success through the decades long contacts he possesses in the industry. Ken's career began after earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Cal State Northridge. Ken was a partner in Bankcard Processing, where he went on to help in the business development of Authorize.Net. He remained in the financial industry until 2004 when, seeking a major change, he accepted a position with Clear Channel Communications, representing some of the most well-known and largest clients in corporate America, including Ford and Colgate. From this beginning, TLK Fusion was born.

About Ken Collis III: Following in the footsteps of his serial entrepreneur father, Ken Collis III has emerged as one of today's most promising young entrepreneurs. He possesses a keen understanding of current trends in business that spur real business growth and revenue generation. Alongside his rapidly developing career as the Executive President of TLK Fusion, Collis III has laid his foundations as a successful business owner developing brands such as kendi lux, Ápa Chile!, and many others. As an avid communicator, he has led his team to great success in the new acquisition of business. Now at the forefront of the organization with his direction, TLK Fusion has experienced substantial growth in the past five years attributable to his involvement.

About Ryan Garcia: Ryan Garcia, known as "KingRy," is one of the most dynamic and electrifying professional boxers of his generation. With lightning-fast hands, remarkable power, and an undefeated record, Garcia has rapidly ascended the ranks in the boxing world. A former WBC Interim Lightweight Champion, Ryan has captured the attention of fans globally with his extraordinary talent, charisma, and dedication to the sport. Beyond the ring, Garcia is a social media phenomenon, amassing millions of followers across platforms where he shares his training, personal life, and motivational content. As a role model for young athletes and a strong advocate for mental health awareness, Ryan uses his platform to inspire and uplift others.

About METHRA: At METHRA, their mission transcends the ordinary realm of fragrance. They are dedicated to inspiring confidence and enabling self-expression through the art of scent. Each perfume in their collection is a crafted masterpiece, designed not only to captivate the senses but to become an integral part of your personal identity. Their luxury fragrances are more than just aromas—they are an invitation to embody your essence and articulate your individuality. Their expertly curated selection is a celebration of both timeless elegance and contemporary innovation, offering an unparalleled olfactory experience that aligns with every facet of your life. Indulge in the luxury of METHRA, where every fragrance tells a unique story and every scent is a statement of who you are. Discover how our perfumes can enhance your presence, evoke confidence, and express the true essence of your individuality.

