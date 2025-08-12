TLK Fusion Inc Ranks No. 4078 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our success has been driven by a steadfast commitment to securing powerful retail placements, forging authentic influencer and celebrity partnerships, and delivering measurable results for our clients", states Ken Collis Jr. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About TLK Fusion

Founded in 2009, TLK Fusion is a premier Los Angeles–based brand strategy and marketing firm specializing in innovative retail placement, celebrity and influencer partnerships, and high-impact publicity campaigns. With a unique blend of traditional marketing expertise and cutting-edge digital engagement, TLK Fusion has built a reputation for launching and scaling brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment industries.

The company's proprietary approach combines strategic retail introductions, influencer-driven buzz, and targeted media exposure to deliver measurable growth and long-term brand value. TLK Fusion has cultivated deep relationships with major national retailers, top-tier influencers, and global media outlets, giving clients unparalleled access to competitive marketplaces.

Over the years, TLK Fusion has represented a diverse roster of emerging and established brands, driving billions in retail sales and securing high-profile partnerships that accelerate market penetration. Committed to results, transparency, and creativity, TLK Fusion continues to be a trusted partner for brands seeking to expand their footprint and captivate audiences worldwide.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

