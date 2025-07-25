TLK Fusion Partners with CVS Health to Launch Marylia Scott Cosmetics in 153 CVS Health Retail Locations

Marylia Scott came to TLK Fusion with a bold vision to enter retail in a big way," said Ken Collis, Founder of TLK Fusion. "With this CVS Health partnership, we've laid the foundation for broadening her footprint in trusted retail spaces, and this is just the beginning." Post this

"Marylia Scott came to TLK Fusion with a bold vision to enter retail in a big way," said Ken Collis, Founder of TLK Fusion. "With this CVS Health partnership, we've laid the foundation for broadening her footprint in trusted retail spaces, and this is just the beginning." This launch reflects TLK Fusion's expertise in scaling digital brands into brick-and-mortar success stories, bridging online popularity with targeted retail visibility.

About TLK Fusion

TLK Fusion is a high-impact brand acceleration and retail strategy agency, helping emerging brands and celebrities secure key retail partnerships and build meaningful customer reach.

About Marylia Scott Cosmetics

Marylia Scott Cosmetics is a modern beauty brand known for its bold aesthetics, clean ingredients, and commitment to self-expression. After building a devoted digital following, the brand is now expanding into retail through carefully curated partnerships.

