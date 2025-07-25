TLK Fusion Partners with CVS Health to Launch Marylia Scott Cosmetics in 153 CVS Health Retail Locations

TLK Fusion, a leading marketing and brand acceleration agency, is excited to announce the retail launch of Marylia Scott Cosmetics in 153 CVS Health retail locations across the United States.
LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TLK Fusion, a leading marketing and brand acceleration agency, is excited to announce the retail launch of Marylia Scott Cosmetics in 153 CVS Health retail locations across the United States.
This rollout marks a significant step forward for the digitally-native beauty brand, bringing popular products like the Spot On water-resistant faux freckles and bold Glush Collection into physical retail spaces for the first time. The announcement was shared by Marylia Scott on social media, generating enthusiastic support from fans nationwide. View the post
"Marylia Scott came to TLK Fusion with a bold vision to enter retail in a big way," said Ken Collis, Founder of TLK Fusion. "With this CVS Health partnership, we've laid the foundation for broadening her footprint in trusted retail spaces, and this is just the beginning." This launch reflects TLK Fusion's expertise in scaling digital brands into brick-and-mortar success stories, bridging online popularity with targeted retail visibility.
About TLK Fusion
TLK Fusion is a high-impact brand acceleration and retail strategy agency, helping emerging brands and celebrities secure key retail partnerships and build meaningful customer reach.
About Marylia Scott Cosmetics
Marylia Scott Cosmetics is a modern beauty brand known for its bold aesthetics, clean ingredients, and commitment to self-expression. After building a devoted digital following, the brand is now expanding into retail through carefully curated partnerships.
