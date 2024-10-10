TMC Financing Celebrates Four Consecutive Years as the Nation's #1 SBA 504 Lender, Breaking New Records

Our growth is not just in loan volume, but in our ability to help small businesses thrive. The momentum we have built, especially with our expansion into regions like Hawaii, allows us to support even more entrepreneurs who are driving economic development. Post this

Additionally, TMC is the only Certified Development Company (CDC) to approve over $600 million in SBA 504 financing for three consecutive years, including FY 2024.

TMC Financing continues its mission as a nonprofit, providing small business owners with access to below-market, fixed-rate financing for the purchase, construction, or refinance of commercial real estate and equipment.

"Our growth is not just in loan volume, but in our ability to help small businesses thrive. The momentum we have built, especially with our expansion into regions like Hawaii, allows us to support even more entrepreneurs who are driving economic development," said Barbara Morrison, founder and president of TMC Financing.

In addition to national recognition, TMC Financing maintained its position as the leading 504 lender in California, Arizona, Oregon, and Nevada.

"2024 was a landmark year. We assisted more small businesses than ever before. This record-breaking achievement reflects our team's unwavering commitment to fostering growth and success for entrepreneurs across all the markets we serve," concluded Morrison.

Since its inception in 1981, TMC has secured more than $14 billion in SBA 504 commercial real estate financing for over 7,000 small businesses, supporting the creation of more than 60,000 jobs.

Business owners across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Oregon can learn more about the advantages of SBA 504 financing by visiting TMC Financing's website at https://www.tmcfinancing.com

Amanda Near, TMC Financing, 4156555420, [email protected], www.tmcfinancing.com

