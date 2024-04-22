TMC Financing the Nation's #1 SBA 504 Lender Expands to Hawaii

"We are excited to embark on this journey to support Hawaii's small business owners in realizing their dreams. By securing an SBA 504 loan, our clients gain more than just property ownership; they attain stability in their occupancy costs and lay the foundation for a lasting impact." Post this

TMC Financing enables small business owners to access Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loans that provide up to 90 percent financing for the purchase, construction, or refinance of commercial real estate. With long-term fixed interest rates, entrepreneurs can ensure predictable occupancy costs, enabling them to focus on achieving their business goals.

Barbara Morrison, Founder and President of TMC Financing, adds, "We are excited to embark on this journey to support Hawaii's small business owners in realizing their dreams. By securing an SBA 504 loan, our clients gain more than just property ownership; they attain stability in their occupancy costs and lay the foundation for a lasting impact."

Most for-profit businesses in the U.S. are eligible for SBA 504 financing. Contact TMC Financing for a no-cost pre-qualification today.

More About TMC Financing

TMC Financing is a non-profit company with a mission to promote economic development and job creation for small businesses in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Hawaii. For over 40 years, TMC has secured more than $14 billion in SBA 504 commercial real estate financing for 7,000 small businesses. As a result, these small businesses have created over 60,000 jobs.

