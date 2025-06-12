Tmpt.me Launches AI Agents to Transform Expert Knowledge Sharing

After a successful 18-month private beta with over 1,000 invite-only users, Tmpt.me is now available to experts such as leaders, authors, and educators seeking to expand their reach without sacrificing time or authentic representation. Post this

Yet access to trusted guidance remains limited. Tmpt.me bridges this gap by empowering experts to create AI agents powered by their own insights, delivering 24/7 guidance to their audience while preserving their time.

"Experts are consistently facing a dilemma: they want to share their knowledge broadly, but are constrained by limited time and growing fatigue," said Scott Zimmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Tmpt.me. "We built Tmpt.me to sit at the center of the expert stack, between in-person meetings scheduled on Calendly and platforms for broadcasted points of view, like a Substack newsletter, for example. We enable scaled knowledge sharing that can be both monetized and personalized without adding to already over-committed calendars."

Tmpt.me's co-founders, Scott Zimmer and Andy Jenkins, spent more than 25 years as experts themselves holding executive positions at companies such as Verizon, Capital One, IBM, and Intuit. The two launched the first Tmpt.me prototype in 2023 and spent the last 18 months fine-tuning it based on thousands of conversations with experts from around the world.

"As AI agents become more embedded in our daily lives, the next challenge isn't just scale; it's trust. That's why we're focused on building a human-centered AI ecosystem designed to earn confidence, not compromise it," explained Andy Jenkins, Co-Founder and CTO of Tmpt.me. "We've built a flexible tech stack that takes advantage of the rapid evolution in LLMs and related technologies. Our unique combination of RAG with an easy-to-use feedback loop positions our experts to amplify their reach while ensuring confidence in the actions of the agent that is sharing knowledge on their behalf."

These AI agents ingest expert-curated content formats including documents, podcasts, recorded conversations, videos, and published materials like books and articles. A key integration with AI note taking software enables experts to automatically upload transcripts of recorded conversations to their knowledge hub, streamlining the content gathering process.

"In just one hour with 30 participants, my AI agent powered by Tmpt.me answered over 100 questions on my behalf, without anyone needing to wait for or pause the discussion once," said Mauricio Manhaes, a service design professor and consultant with a Ph.D. in Knowledge Management and Engineering. "It was a game-changer. Learners felt safe asking anything they might've hesitated to ask out loud. Looking ahead, I can't imagine teaching or doing any sort of knowledge sharing without this technology by my side."

Tmpt.me serves experts of all types, and has seen especially strong traction with:

Business leaders: Reduce availability constraints and burnout while increasing availability, allowing teams to flourish with 24/7 access to a leader's knowledge agent.

Authors: Extend the reach of published works by enabling readers to engage deeply with concepts and ideas, fueling demand for advisory and other services.

Educators: Through TmptEd, professors, teachers, and instructors can provide personalized learning support beyond classroom hours, deepening their impact.

What sets Tmpt.me apart is the unparalleled control it offers experts. Users can easily review and adjust responses to ensure alignment with their perspectives, maintaining the authenticity and integrity of their knowledge. The platform is designed to complement rather than replace human connections, fostering deeper relationships by making expert knowledge more accessible. For knowledge seekers, Tmpt.me provides confidence that they're receiving personalized guidance from trusted experts who were previously unavailable due to capacity limitations.

Tmpt.me is now available in public beta, with a free 14-day trial and a cost of either $20 per month or $99 per six months for experts. For more information, visit www.tmpt.me.

About Tmpt.me

Tmpt.me provides AI agents for knowledge sharing. These personalized agents provide answers to questions that are informed by an expert's own content and insights, allowing experts to maintain complete visibility and control into what is shared while balancing individual attention with widespread reach. With Tmpt.me, knowledge seekers gain comprehensive access to authentic expert perspectives, fostering deeper connections rather than replacing them. Founded in 2023 by co-founders with more than 25 years of experience holding executive roles at Verizon, Capital One, IBM, and Intuit, Tmpt.me announced its public beta launch in May of 2025.

