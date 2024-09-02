TMS Health and Wellness Expands Access to Revolutionary TMS Therapy for Teens and Adults

"This coverage allows us to help younger patients manage their mental health without the need for multiple medications, setting them on a path to long-term wellness." Post this

"We are thrilled that Aetna now recognizes the importance of early intervention with TMS therapy for teens," said Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer of TMS Health and Wellness. "This coverage allows us to help younger patients manage their mental health without the need for multiple medications, setting them on a path to long-term wellness."

TMS therapy, FDA-approved for treating anxiety and depression, uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain, offering a non-invasive solution for those who haven't found relief with traditional therapies. At TMS Health and Wellness, we complement TMS with a range of holistic treatments, including Spravato, natural medicine, hormonal balance testing, high-quality supplements, CBT therapy, neurofeedback, habit modification, time management for teens, and Concierge Medicine. We also incorporate cognitive testing and brain scans before and after treatment to provide objective measures of improvement.

With locations in Costa Mesa and Faith Recovery in Long Beach (Palo Verde), TMS Health and Wellness is committed to providing accessible, top-quality care to those in need.

About TMS Health and Wellness:

TMS Health and Wellness, founded by UC Davis and Harvard-trained doctor Claudia Eppele M.D., is one of the nation's premier centers for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy. For the past 15 years, it has been the first and only center to uniquely merge family medicine with psychiatry, providing a truly holistic healing experience. The clinic specializes in offering both iTBS and rTMS treatments, Spravato, Concierge Medicine, and other forms of non-invasive and natural therapies for depression and anxiety.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.tmshealthandwellness.com or call (855) 867-5551.

