TMS Health and Wellness Introduces Cutting-Edge Brain Scanning For Enhanced TMS Therapy Effectiveness

Full Brain Scans and Functional MRI Elevate Personalized Treatment, Boosting Success Rates to 90%
COSTA MESA, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant advancement for treating anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions, TMS Health and Wellness proudly announces the integration of comprehensive brain scanning technology into its Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy protocols. This pioneering approach, leveraging Full Brain Scans and Functional MRI (fMRI) is set to revolutionize treatment customization, potentially elevating TMS Therapy's effectiveness to an unprecedented 90%.
The clinic's commitment to delivering highly tailored treatment strategies is at the core of this innovation. By utilizing detailed brain imaging to map and understand each patient's unique neural patterns, TMS Health and Wellness can customize the application of TMS Therapy with greater precision than ever before. This tailored method ensures that magnetic stimulation reaches each individual's most effective brain areas, significantly enhancing the therapy's impact.
"Embracing these advanced diagnostic tools allows us to see the unseen and understand our patients' needs on a deeply personalized level," states Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer at TMS Health and Wellness. "With this enhanced insight, we can fine-tune our treatments to achieve optimal outcomes, offering hope and healing to those who have often struggled to find relief through traditional methods."
This cutting-edge approach is particularly beneficial for individuals battling depression, anxiety, addiction, or chronic pain. By offering a non-invasive, drug-free alternative that is now even more effective thanks to the customization process, TMS Health and Wellness continues to stand at the forefront of mental health treatment innovation.
The clinic's expanded services now include:
- Personalized TMS Therapy based on Full Brain Scans and fMRI
- A comprehensive suite of mental health treatments ranging from Anxiety and Depression Treatment to Addiction Recovery and Chronic Pain Management
With the introduction of brain scanning technology, TMS Health and Wellness reinforces its dedication to pioneering in the mental health space and its mission of treating the "whole person." This holistic approach is augmented by a range of complementary therapies, from meditation and mindfulness to homeopathy and neurofeedback, ensuring that patients receive the most comprehensive and effective care possible.
TMS Therapy enhanced with Full Brain Scans and Functional MRI is available now. For more information on how these technologies are transforming TMS treatment and to explore whether this approach might be right for you, visit the TMS Health and Wellness website or contact the clinic directly.
Dr. Eppele is available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Orange County, CA, area and web interviews with media outlets worldwide to discuss the benefits of Concierge Medicine.
About TMS Health and Wellness: TMS Health and Wellness, founded by Harvard-trained doctor Claudia Eppele M.D., is one of the nation's premier Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy centers. The clinic specializes in offering both iTBS and rTMS treatments, Spravato, Concierge Medicine, and other forms of non-invasive and natural therapies for depression and anxiety.
