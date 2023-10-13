TMS Health and Wellness Welcomes Maryam Obeyd: A Pioneer in Queer Feminist Psychotherapy

"Life presents many challenges, from navigating complex relationships to grappling with personal identity. I am here to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey." Tweet this

"Life presents many challenges, from navigating complex relationships to grappling with personal identity. I am here to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey," says Maryam Obeyd. She offers services such as helping individuals rediscover their worth, refocusing life narratives, and providing tailored neurodiversity support.

Offering both in-person sessions in her Costa Mesa office and virtual sessions for those within California, Maryam emphasizes flexibility in therapy, ensuring that every patient is catered to in a manner that best suits them.

Her therapeutic approach is rooted in social justice and personal experience, focusing on trauma-informed, culturally sensitive sessions. As an ardent advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, Maryam ensures that her services are inclusive, providing affirmation and support irrespective of sexual or gender identity. Her doors are equally open to the diaspora community, asylum-seekers, refugees, and their families.

With specialized training and certifications in areas like domestic violence advocacy, depth-oriented psychodynamic, and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, Maryam offers a wealth of knowledge to her patients. Her commitment to continuous growth and learning is evident in her active participation in community dialogues and her collaborations with therapists and healers from diverse identities.

"Maryam's dedication to understanding, healing, and self-discovery is a perfect match for our clinic's values," says Dr. Claudia Eppele, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer at TMS Health and Wellness. "We're thrilled to have her onboard."

For those curious about her offerings, Maryam provides a complimentary 15-minute initial consultation. Financial assistance is available through limited sliding scale slots, making therapy more accessible to all.

To book a session with Maryam Obeyd or to learn more, please visit the TMS Health and Wellness website or call (949) 877-8967.

About TMS Health and Wellness: Founded by Harvard-trained doctor Claudia Eppele M.D., TMS Health and Wellness is one of the nation's premier mental health facilities. Specializing in a variety of innovative treatments and therapies, the clinic has consistently been at the forefront of mental health services, providing care and support to those in need.

Dr. Claudia Eppele, MD, TMS Health and Wellness, 1 (855) 867-5551 , [email protected], www.tmshealthandwellness.com

