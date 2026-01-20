TMSA Evolves Learning Model to Deliver More Relevant, Role-Based Experiences for Members

"By bringing people together around shared roles and challenges, we're creating space for more meaningful dialogue and long-term professional growth," said Don Friddell, President-Elect of TMSA, and VP of Sales and Marketing at Brown West Logistics. Post this

"This shift started by listening," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director of TMSA.

"For us, evolution isn't a risk, it's a responsibility. Our goal is to make every interaction, whether year-round or at ELEVATE, feel intentional, relevant, and worth our members' time."

The new model introduces a role-based framework that allows members to engage more intentionally across TMSA's year-round programming, as well as its marquee event ELEVATE. Members will select a primary focus aligned with their current role, with the option to expand into additional areas to support leadership development or cross-functional growth.

"This shift strengthens how our community learns and connects," said Don Friddell, President-Elect of TMSA, and VP of Sales and Marketing at Brown West Logistics.

"By bringing people together around shared roles and challenges, we're creating space for more meaningful dialogue and long-term professional growth."

The evolved learning model will be fully integrated across TMSA programming, including ELEVATE, creating a more intuitive and impactful experience for conference attendees. The approach will also shape virtual education, peer engagement, and content throughout the year.

Members will begin seeing track-aligned content and engagement opportunities roll out throughout 2026.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) is the only association dedicated exclusively to advancing the success of sales and marketing professionals in the transportation and logistics industry. TMSA serves professionals across all modes of commercial freight transportation and all career stages, representing carriers, 3PLs, ports, OEMs, media, and industry partners.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn, connect, and give back through industry-specific education, community, and resources, strengthening individual careers, business performance, and the industry as a whole. Guided by member feedback and evolving industry needs, TMSA delivers role-based education and engagement designed to meet professionals where they are and support where they're headed.

Visit https://www.tmsatoday.org/membership to learn more about this more than 100-year-old trade non-profit organization.

