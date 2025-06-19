TMSA Honors the Best in Transportation Sales and Marketing with 2025 Industry Awards

"At TMSA, we celebrate the power of marketing and sales to drive real impact—even in challenging times. This year's winners embody the creativity, resilience, and forward momentum of our community," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director, TMSA. Post this

"This year's winners embody the creativity, resilience, and forward momentum of our community. Thank you to everyone who shared their work—it elevates us all."

TMSA's awards spotlight excellence across four major categories:

Purpose Awards – Recognizing community impact and sustainability

Trailblazer Awards – Showcasing standout sales and marketing campaigns

Rising Stars Awards – Honoring emerging leaders with five years or less in the industry

TMSA Member and Partner of the Year Awards– Celebrating the impact of volunteerism by honoring those who have gone above and beyond in dedicating their time, talent, and commitment to advancing TMSA's mission.

Below is the full list of winners:

The 2025 Trailblazer recipients are:

Drop & Hook and Wreaths Across America

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT)

Melton Truck Lines

Bridgenext and Saia

Firebrand LLC

Greenscreens.ai

A. Duie Pyle

Fleet Advantage

Drop & Hook: Fleet Enable

The 2025 Rising Stars are:

Andre Carriere , Jacksonville Port Authority

, Jacksonville Port Authority Celine (Clayton) Harris , Greenscreens.ai

, Greenscreens.ai Rosemary Vermeulen , Melton Truck Lines

TMSA Member of the Year:

Whitney Ennis , Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Trailer Bridge

TMSA Partner of the Year:

Terry Nawrot , CEO and Co-Founder, VideoRequest

The 2025 Purpose Award winners were announced at a Virtual Award Event in April:

PITT OHIO

IMC Logistics

Jarrett

Mohawk Global

Travelers Marketing

Looking to gain recognition from TMSA? The TMSA Marketing and Sales Mountain Mover categories are currently open now through July 25, 2025.

For more information about TMSA and its award program, visit tmsatoday.org/tmsa-awards.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections, and resources.

