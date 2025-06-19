TMSA Honors the Best in Transportation Sales and Marketing with 2025 Industry Awards

TMSA revealed the winners of two of its award categories during it's ELEVATE Conference last week: Trailblazer and Rising Stars. The Purpose Award winners were previously announced during a virtual ceremony in April.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The energy was electric in Austin, Texas, last week as the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA) revealed the winners of its highly anticipated 2025 Awards during the ELEVATE Conference for two of its award categories: Trailblazer and Rising Stars. The Purpose Award winners were previously announced during a virtual ceremony in April.
"At TMSA, we celebrate the power of marketing and sales to drive real impact—even in challenging times. Our Trailblazer and Rising Star honorees remind us that bold ideas, creative grit, and forward-thinking strategies are what move this industry ahead," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director, TMSA.
"This year's winners embody the creativity, resilience, and forward momentum of our community. Thank you to everyone who shared their work—it elevates us all."
TMSA's awards spotlight excellence across four major categories:
- Purpose Awards – Recognizing community impact and sustainability
- Trailblazer Awards – Showcasing standout sales and marketing campaigns
- Rising Stars Awards – Honoring emerging leaders with five years or less in the industry
- TMSA Member and Partner of the Year Awards– Celebrating the impact of volunteerism by honoring those who have gone above and beyond in dedicating their time, talent, and commitment to advancing TMSA's mission.
Below is the full list of winners:
The 2025 Trailblazer recipients are:
- Drop & Hook and Wreaths Across America
- Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT)
- Melton Truck Lines
- Bridgenext and Saia
- Firebrand LLC
- Greenscreens.ai
- A. Duie Pyle
- Fleet Advantage
- Drop & Hook: Fleet Enable
The 2025 Rising Stars are:
- Andre Carriere, Jacksonville Port Authority
- Celine (Clayton) Harris, Greenscreens.ai
- Rosemary Vermeulen, Melton Truck Lines
TMSA Member of the Year:
- Whitney Ennis, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Trailer Bridge
TMSA Partner of the Year:
- Terry Nawrot, CEO and Co-Founder, VideoRequest
The 2025 Purpose Award winners were announced at a Virtual Award Event in April:
- PITT OHIO
- IMC Logistics
- Jarrett
- Mohawk Global
- Travelers Marketing
Looking to gain recognition from TMSA? The TMSA Marketing and Sales Mountain Mover categories are currently open now through July 25, 2025.
For more information about TMSA and its award program, visit tmsatoday.org/tmsa-awards.
About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association
TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.
TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections, and resources.
Media Contact
Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Transportation Marketing & Sales Association, 1 (877) 853-1080, [email protected], Transportation Marketing & Sales Association
SOURCE Transportation Marketing & Sales Association
