TMSA Recognizes SMC³ with 2026 Purpose Award for Advancing LTL Sustainability Collaboration and Shipment-Level Emissions Reporting

"The LTL operating model is inherently multi-stop and network-driven shipments often move across different terminals and trailers, which makes allocation and accuracy far more complex than single shipment point-to-point moves." Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC³ Post this

The CIS LTL Emissions Calculator produces shipment-specific emissions results rather than industry averages, providing the accuracy required for Scope 3 reporting and emerging regulatory requirements. Unlike traditional average-based approaches, the calculator reflects how freight actually moves through multiple terminals and trailers in the uniquely complex LTL operating model.

"The quality and range of submissions this year were truly remarkable," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director at TMSA. "SMC³… demonstrates what's possible when business is guided by purpose. […] [T]heir work is creating real change and inspiring the entire transportation and logistics community to lead with heart and intention."

A First-of-Its-Kind Forum for LTL Sustainability Leaders

SMC³ launched the LTL Sustainability Best Practices Group to create an ecosystem for sustainability excellence through peer-to-peer exchanges and structured learning. The group brings together sustainability professionals from national and regional LTL carriers to collaborate on shared industry and regulatory challenges.

Key priorities of the group include:

Developing a uniform, shipment-level emissions standard for LTL

Best practices for reducing operational emissions through alternative fuels and other advancements

Helping members navigate increasingly complex sustainability surveys and assessments

Facilitating timely updates on environmental and sustainability developments impacting LTL

"The LTL operating model is inherently multi-stop and network-driven shipments often move across different terminals and trailers, which makes allocation and accuracy far more complex than single shipment point-to-point moves," said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC³. "Our approach applies the same activity-based allocation logic carriers already validate for cost-to-serve through our CIS product, now repurposed to deliver consistent, shipment-level emissions reporting."

SMC³ also recognized its inaugural participants of the LTL Sustainability Best Practices Group for their support in creating this forum and developing the LTL CIS emissions calculator:

AAA Cooper Transportation

A. Duie Pyle

ArcBest

Averitt

Estes Express Lines

FedEx Freight

Old Dominion Freight Line

PITT OHIO

Saia

TForce Freight

Ward Transport & Logistics

The 2026 Purpose Awards were judged by a panel of vetted industry leaders who scored entries based on comprehensive criteria aligned with the award submission requirements. Winners were selected from submissions focused on community engagement and sustainability initiatives conducted between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026.

About TMSA

The Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA) is the only organization exclusively focused on the business development needs of the transportation and logistics industry. TMSA provides professional development, industry research, networking opportunities, and recognition programs that help sales and marketing professionals advance their careers and drive business growth.

TMSA will announce additional 2026 award winners, including Trailblazer and Rising Star honorees, at its annual conference later this year. For more information about TMSA and its recognition programs, visit www.tmsatoday.org.

About SMC³

SMC³ is a leading provider of data, technology, and education as an integrated solution for the freight transportation community. Best known for solutions such as CzarLite®, Bid$ense®, RateWare® XL, and LTL API-based visibility and execution tools, SMC³ serves thousands of shippers, carriers, logistics service providers, and freight payment companies. The company also partners with leading transportation software providers to ensure interoperability across the shipment lifecycle. Learn more at www.smc3.com.

Media Contact

Beth Malik, SMC³, 1 800.845.8090, [email protected], www.smc3.com

SOURCE SMC³