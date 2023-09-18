TMSA's Jennifer Karpus-Romain Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award for Second Consecutive Year

"We are thrilled and honored to have Jennifer named as one of the top Women in Supply Chain. Under her leadership, we've watched TMSA grow in terms of both its membership and conference attendees," said Beth Malik, Senior Director Marketing at SMC3 and TMSA President-Elect. Tweet this

"Under her leadership, we've watched TMSA grow in terms of both its membership and conference attendees. She has taken a deep dive into uncovering what type of support and resources marketing and sales professionals across the industry need and we are excited to have such a strong female leader at the helm of our organization as we head into our 100th anniversary year."

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Being part of creating a more inclusive supply chain is incredibly important to me," said Karpus-Romain.

"We've taken strides at TMSA throughout this year to truly champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the industry, and this recognition symbolizes to me that we are headed in the right direction."

There were more than 400 submissions this year, which was the highest amount of applications, not only for this award, but for all of the publications' awards.

"What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the full list of winners.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections and resources.

Visit tmsatoday.org to learn more about this nearly 100-year-old trade non-profit organization.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Transportation Marketing & Sales Association, 1 (877) 853-1080, [email protected], tmsatoday.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Transportation Marketing & Sales Association