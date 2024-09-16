TMSA's Jennifer Karpus-Romain Named Recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award for Third Consecutive Year

This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) is proud to announce that Jennifer Karpus-Romain, TMSA Executive Director, has been named one of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This marks the third year in a row that Karpus-Romain has been recognized for her leadership, influence, and contribution to the supply chain industry.

"I'm incredibly proud to be recognized as a Woman in Supply Chain for the third consecutive year," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain.

"This honor would not have been possible without the faith and support of the TMSA membership, who have entrusted me to lead and represent this incredible community. Serving this 100-year-old association has been one of the greatest privileges of my career, and I'm excited to continue working alongside our members to drive positive change and innovation in the supply chain industry."

Under Karpus-Romain's leadership, TMSA has continued to grow, offering valuable programming and resources that empower logistics sales and marketing professionals to excel. Her commitment to the advancement of women and underrepresented groups in the industry, particularly through her work in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), has been a key driver of her success.

"Jennifer's relentless dedication to the growth of our industry and her focus on creating inclusive, forward-thinking strategies are what make her such a deserving recipient of this award," said Beth Malik, TMSA Board President and Senior Director of Marketing, SMC3.

"Her leadership continues to elevate TMSA and the broader supply chain sector, and we are so proud to celebrate her achievement."

Karpus-Romain's recognition highlights TMSA's ongoing commitment to promoting excellence in transportation and logistics marketing and sales, while supporting the professional growth of its members and fostering greater diversity in the industry.

For more information about TMSA and its initiatives, visit www.tmsatoday.org.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections, and resources.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

