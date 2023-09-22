TMT Digital Network Appoints Maria Cristina Beniquez as Network President

"Independent media companies play a vital role in fostering diversity, inclusion, and fresh perspectives-- it's an opportunity to celebrate the authentic voices and stories of creatives from all walks of life." - Maria Cristina Beniquez, President, TMT Digital Network Tweet this

"We believe that Beniquez's appointment of marks a transformative moment for TMT Digital Network. Her passion for storytelling, commitment to diversity and equity in media, and her ability to lead with vision align perfectly with our values. We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to redefine the digital media landscape."

In her first statement as Network President, Beniquez, emphasized the importance of independent media companies in today's entertainment landscape: "Independent media companies play a vital role in fostering diversity, inclusion, and fresh perspectives. TMT Digital Network is not just a platform; it is an opportunity to celebrate the authentic voices and stories of creatives from all walks of life. I am honored to lead this incredible team and drive our commitment to equity and representation."

The entertainment industry is at a crossroads, where traditional models are evolving to embrace independent media companies and their potential to challenge the status quo. TMT Digital Network stands at the forefront of this evolution, dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering a community where creativity knows no bounds.

As TMT Digital Network embarks on this new chapter under Beniquez's leadership, it reaffirms its commitment to providing viewers worldwide with an unparalleled streaming experience, featuring diverse and compelling content that resonates with a global audience.

ABOUT TMT DIGITAL NETWORK:

TMT Digital Network is a groundbreaking media and entertainment platform offering an unparalleled range of exclusive content, including shows, live events, and original productions, tailored to a diverse global audience. TMT Digital Network is committed to excellence and aims to inspire, entertain, and unite viewers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.TMTDN.com or follow on Instagram via @TMTDIGITALNETWORK.

ABOUT MARIA CRISTINA BENIQUEZ:

Maria Cristina Beniquez has emerged as a revered leader in the world of technology and business embodying an extraordinary blend of entrepreneurship, strategic vision, and philanthropy. With a dynamic career path marked by groundbreaking achievements, Maria's journey began with the founding of Valiant Consulting Management (VCM) in 2018, where she serves as the Founder and Managing Partner. Under her visionary guidance, VCM swiftly emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of business operations and information technology architecture and infrastructure. Her dedication to achieving optimal business performance fueled the rapid success of VCM, cementing its status as a prominent industry player.

Driven by an unwavering passion for innovation and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, Maria Cristina's strategic acumen and client-centric approach garnered the trust and confidence of esteemed organizations. She has been instrumental in positioning VCM as a leader, setting new standards in the industry.

Maria Cristina Beniquez not only excels as a business leader but also serves as a true inspiration to her team. Her visionary leadership has empowered her team to surpass conventional boundaries and exceed expectations, continually setting new benchmarks for success.

Beyond the realm of professional accomplishments, Maria Cristina remains deeply rooted in her values and is committed to philanthropic endeavors that positively impact education, technology accessibility, and environmental sustainability. Her dedication to these causes exemplifies her unwavering commitment to bettering the world and uplifting communities.

Maria Cristina Beniquez's journey stands as a testament to courage, resilience, and an unyielding determination to turn the seemingly impossible into a reality. Through Valiant Consulting Management, she has redefined what is achievable, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and society as a whole. As the President of TMT Digital Network, Maria Cristina continues to inspire and lead, driving the organization towards unparalleled success and innovation.

