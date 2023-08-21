To Boost Bandwidth and Reduce Latency Across Asian Markets, NetActuate Expands Network in Hong Kong

"We are seeing many of our largest customers look for ways to expand their presence in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in and around China," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Tweet this

"We are seeing many of our largest customers look for ways to expand their presence in the APAC region, especially in and around China," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Expanding our presence in Hong Kong reduces the complexity of deploying to China, as customers gain access to robust infrastructure and network services from a single provider."

For customers seeking to reach end users in China, NetActuate is well-equipped to support them with either a mainland or a nearland deployment strategy.

"Deploying infrastructure and network resources inside of China can be a complex, time-consuming, and rigorous undertaking," said Mahle. "Customers can either leverage our existing services inside of Hong Kong, or our 'nearland' options in multiple locations that still provide fast, reliable, high-performance connectivity for end users in China."

Strategically located near submarine cable landing stations for fast, reliable global connectivity, NetActuate's Hong Kong data center is one of the most carrier-dense network hubs in the region. Hong Kong is an ideal location for connecting networks across the region, as well as serving as a gateway to the rest of the world.

NetActuate's Hong Kong data center features state-of-the-art security and operating standards, and is SOC 1 Type II, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001 compliant. This facility also offers direct access to HKIX, (Hong Kong Internet Exchange), one of the largest Internet exchange points in the APAC region. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available with simple, predictable monthly pricing in over 40 US and global locations. Customers can deploy a truly end-to-end global infrastructure solution without having to manage multiple vendors.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Hong Kong, please schedule a call with an engineer by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com [netactuate.com __title__ NetActuate].

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day. To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com [anycast.com __title__ Anycast Resource Site].

Media Contact

Marketing Director, NetActuate, 919-381-5400, marketing@netactuate.com, netactuate.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE NetActuate