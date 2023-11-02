To continue their 75th Anniversary Celebration, Colonial Jewelers is hiding jewelry all over Frederick!

Colonial Jewelers Scavenger Hunt
FREDERICK, Md, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonial Jewelers will kick off The Colonial Jewelers Scavenger Hunt this November to thank the Frederick community and continue the 75th Anniversary Celebration.
Sarah Hurwitz Robeyis excited to re-launch the no-strings-attached scavenger hunt, which they started in 2013. Starting November 1st, 75 wrapped Colonial Jewelers boxes with a piece of jewelry inside will be hidden around Frederick, free to whoever finds them.
"We are so excited to hide so many pieces of free jewelry all over Frederick to celebrate 75 years in our wonderful city. Happy Hunting everyone!" - Sarah Hurwitz Robey
About Colonial Jewelers
Colonial Jewelers is a Fine Jewelry Store in Downtown Frederick, Maryland. Since its first store in Frederick opened in 1948, the company has remained dedicated to being the most desirable source for jewelry and service in our market and to be a place our customer loves to shop and our staff loves to work. Colonial Jewelers was recently named a 2023 Frederick County Best Places to Work winner.
Media Contact
Megan Connolly, Colonial Jewelers, 301-663-9252, [email protected], https://www.colonialjewelers.com/
SOURCE Colonial Jewelers
Share this article