To continue their 75th Anniversary Celebration, Colonial Jewelers is hiding jewelry all over Frederick!

"We are so excited to hide so many pieces of free jewelry all over Frederick to celebrate 75 years in our wonderful city. Happy Hunting everyone!" - Sarah Hurwitz Robey Post this

"We are so excited to hide so many pieces of free jewelry all over Frederick to celebrate 75 years in our wonderful city. Happy Hunting everyone!" - Sarah Hurwitz Robey

About Colonial Jewelers

Colonial Jewelers is a Fine Jewelry Store in Downtown Frederick, Maryland. Since its first store in Frederick opened in 1948, the company has remained dedicated to being the most desirable source for jewelry and service in our market and to be a place our customer loves to shop and our staff loves to work. Colonial Jewelers was recently named a 2023 Frederick County Best Places to Work winner.

Media Contact

Megan Connolly, Colonial Jewelers, 301-663-9252, [email protected], https://www.colonialjewelers.com/

SOURCE Colonial Jewelers