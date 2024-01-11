To Meet Demand for South America Services, NetActuate Completes Expansion in São Paulo Data Center

"South America is one of the fastest growing global markets for our customers," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Our service capacity in São Paulo is now robust enough to meet the rise in demand we are seeing this year," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 84% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in global markets outside of the US, with 11% planning to deploy to South America this year.

São Paulo is a hub for global network traffic, due to its excellent connectivity to major cities in South America, North America, Europe, and Africa. Providers and other businesses looking to establish a strong digital presence in South America and the surrounding regions can leverage São Paulo as a strategic hub for their operations.

Known as the financial hub of Brazil, NetActuate's São Paulo data center offers extremely low latency connectivity to the Bovespa stock exchange. This facility is also home to more than 1,000 companies, comprising a dense concentration of financial services firms, cloud service providers, digital content providers, and social media platforms.

Boasting multi-factor security, as well as redundant power and cooling, NetActuate's São Paulo data center is ISO 22301, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27100 certified. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support. Customers can leverage NetActuate's cross-border expertise in shipping and customs for managed colocation deployments.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from São Paulo, please schedule a call with an engineer by visiting netactuate.com.

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

