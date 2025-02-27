To Meet HPMS Deadlines Efficiently, StreetLight Releases Earliest-Ever 2024 U.S. AADT Traffic Counts

"Each year, we make improvements to the AADT model to bring customers the best metrics possible, and with updated FHWA guidelines, their utility is only growing," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and SVP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. Post this

The FHWA recently released updated guidance that highway agencies can use when leveraging AADT estimates based on non-traditional data sources. This includes criteria on how to validate Big Data's accuracy when compared to traditional measures, particularly compared to temporary road counters. The new guidance is a major step forward for the industry as the leading transportation authority approves the use of Big Data for AADT estimates. It is also further validation to clients looking to utilize StreetLight AADT counts for federal reporting such as the Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS).

"Each year, we make improvements to the AADT model to bring customers the best metrics possible, and with updated FHWA guidelines, their utility is only growing," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and SVP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. "Departments of Transportation (DOTs) across the U.S. have used StreetLight's AADT metrics for years to help meet reporting requirements. This year, we are excited to be able to offer historically comparable 2024 AADT counts early, so customers can quickly report on annual trends or get annual volume estimates in specific areas for prioritization."

Traditional traffic data collection methods have always been cumbersome, involving planning, collection, and a lengthy approval process. They've also been costly, hard to obtain, and created unsafe conditions for staff. In contrast, StreetLight makes validated AADT counts readily available on a common browser via the StreetLight InSight® application.

With StreetLight's 2024 U.S. AADT counts:

Get validated traffic counts that meet industry accuracy targets on all road sizes, and are validated against FHWA's new accuracy benchmarks

Obtain up-to-date traffic estimates

Get AADT 2024 estimates in February to meet federal reporting timelines

Access six years of AADT metrics and trends comparable across time

Analyze recent and historical AADT traffic counts without having to send staff out into the field

To learn more, join the Early Access AADT 2024: Get ahead with efficient federal reporting and fill data gaps faster, Webinar on March 27.

For further information also check out the StreetLight White paper on AADT as well as the StreetLight White Paper that summarizes the new FHWA guidelines.

