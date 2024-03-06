"To The Rescue" Returns for an Inspiring Fifth Season in National Syndication

The award winning animal rescue series hosted by Tommy Habeeb sets season premiere for September 21 2024.

HOLLYWOOD,Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark your calendars for the return of television's most heartwarming series, "To The Rescue," set to premiere its fifth season Sept. 21. The Telly award winning series, which has captivated audiences with its touching stories of canine rescue and human compassion, continues to bring the plight and hope of rescue dogs into homes across the nation.

Tommy Habeeb, the executive producer and host of "To The Rescue," will once again lead viewers through the incredible journeys of dogs in need and the dedicated individuals who go to great lengths to save them. Filmed on-location across the United States, each episode aims to shine a light on the unsung heroes of animal rescue, revealing the challenges they face and the triumphs they achieve in their mission to find forever homes for the most vulnerable dogs.

Tommy Habeeb, also the founder of Forever Family Rescue Foundation, shares his excitement for the upcoming season: "We are thrilled to continue our journey with 'To The Rescue' into its fifth season. The stories we've shared have not only touched our hearts but have also sparked a conversation about the importance of animal rescue. This season, we aim to inspire even more people to take action and make a difference in the lives of these incredible animals."

Since its debut in 2020, the show has become a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for animal lovers everywhere. "To The Rescue" not only highlights the bond between humans and dogs but also celebrates the spirit of community and the powerful changes that can occur when people come together for a common cause. As the series enters its fifth season, it remains a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the endless capacity for love and compassion in the world of animal rescue.

