Toast To 2026 In Grand Style At Le Grand Masquerade: A New Year's Eve Costume Ball At J. Rieger & Co., Presented By Helzberg

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Rieger & Co. invites guests to welcome 2026 in spectacular fashion at Le Grand Masquerade: A New Year's Eve Costume Ball, presented by Helzberg. Inspired by the artistry, enchantment, and grandeur of France, this one-night-only celebration will transform the historic J. Rieger & Co. distillery into a lavish world of masked revelry, flowing champagne, decadent culinary offerings, and live entertainment spanning multiple floors of the Electric Park campus.

"Every year, our team delivers three incredible legacy events—Kentucky Derby, Halloween Terror at Electric Park, and New Year's Eve—but this one is truly special," said Andy Rieger, co-founder of J. Rieger & Co. "Le Grand Masquerade has been over a year in the making, and watching the vision come to life—complete with costumes, immersive decor, and world-class entertainment—feels like stepping right into a cinematic universe. It's a night where everyone gets to escape, celebrate, and truly feel transported."

Set for December 31, 2025, from 8:00 PM to midnight, Le Grand Masquerade will offer guests an evening of all-inclusive indulgence across multiple ornate environments within the J. Rieger & Co. distillery. From French-inspired bites and open bars to theatrical performances and curated musical acts, every detail has been designed to elevate the countdown to 2026.

General Admission tickets ($150 + tax & gratuity) include open bars featuring signature J. Rieger & Co. cocktails and craft mocktails, a luxe grazing table by Graze + Gather, and access to multiple entertainment-filled floors. Live music by Wonderfuzz and electric beats by DJ cQuence will keep the energy high throughout the night.

For guests seeking a heightened level of grandeur, All Access Admission ($250 + tax & gratuity) offers early entry into the Rose Garden in the Hey! Hey! Club and champagne service throughout the evening. Additional culinary highlights include decadent offerings from André's Confiserie Suisse and raclette by Westport Café. Performances will feature opera singer Madeleine James, the Fountain City String Quartet, live sets by Wonderfuzz, and DJ cQuence—creating a multi-sensory celebration befitting the new year.

Groups looking for a private, elevated experience can reserve seating packages in the Monogram Lounge or Atrium ($2,000 + tax & gratuity). Each includes General Admission access for up to ten guests, designated seating, two bottled cocktails upon arrival, and a curated cheese and charcuterie board—an intimate and indulgent way to enjoy the night together.

Guests may also extend their celebration with a luxurious overnight stay at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, featuring special packages inclusive of event tickets, a one-night stay, breakfast for two, complimentary parking, sparkling wine upon arrival, and a late checkout for a seamless start to the new year.

Now in its fourth year as presenting sponsor, Helzberg continues to bring its historic Kansas City heritage and longstanding partnership with J. Rieger & Co. to this marquee event. Additional partners include Leader Worldwide and Marriott Downtown Hotel alongside culinary collaborators Graze & Gather, André's Confiserie Suisse, and Westport Cafe—bringing together some of the city's finest to craft an evening that feels both world-class and deeply connected to Kansas City.

Le Grand Masquerade: A New Year's Eve Costume Ball will take place at J. Rieger & Co. Distillery, 2700 Guinotte Ave, Kansas City, MO 64120. Tickets are limited. Stay tuned to J. Rieger & Co.'s Instagram for continued updates and download hi-resolution event imagery [here].

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

