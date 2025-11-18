Toast To 2026 In Style At J. Rieger & Co. Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade

Step into a Night of Regal Elegance, Craft Spirits, and Unforgettable Entertainment at Kansas City's Most Luxurious Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Rieger & Co. invites guests to close out 2025 in true royal fashion at their highly anticipated Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade, presented by Helzberg. This immersive soirée will transform the historic J. Rieger & Co. distillery into a glittering palace filled with champagne, cocktails, decadent bites, and décor inspired by the grandeur and opulence of Versailles.

"Every year, our team delivers three incredible legacy events—Kentucky Derby, Halloween Terror at Electric Park, and New Year's Eve—but this one is truly special," said Andy Rieger, co-founder of J. Rieger & Co. "This year's New Year's Eve party has been planned for over a year, and seeing the team's vision come to life in this movie scene–esque theme is surreal. Every year, it feels like stepping onto a Hollywood set—an unforgettable night where we all get to feel like kids again."

Set for December 31, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, the Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade will offer guests an evening of unparalleled indulgence across multiple spaces within the historic J. Rieger & Co. distillery. From the champagne toasts and elegant décor to the carefully curated menu and musical performances, every detail of the Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade has been designed to transport guests into a night of royal celebration.

Guests will be treated to open bars featuring signature J. Rieger & Co. cocktails, craft mocktails, beer, and wine, as well as French-inspired bites prepared by the J. Rieger & Co. culinary team. Elegant grazing tables by Graze & Gather, raclette by the french Westport Café, and handcrafted confections by André's Chocolates will add to the night's decadence. As the clock nears midnight, revelers will enjoy live performances by Wonderfuzz,DJ cQuence, and the Fountain City String Quartet, creating an unforgettable soundtrack to ring in 2026.

Those seeking additional opulence can enjoy early entry and exclusive access to Marie Antoinette's Salon and the Rose Garden, two breathtaking spaces featuring live music, performances by opera singer Madeleine James. Private group seating options will also be available for parties of up to ten guests, complete with charcuterie boards, bottled cocktails, and sparkling wine service upon arrival—offering an intimate and elevated way to experience the evening.

To complement the night's festivities, guests can extend the celebration with a luxurious overnight stay at Kansas City Marriott downtown. Exclusive packages include two General Admission or All Access tickets to the event, a one-night stay in a king guest room, breakfast for two in Metropolitan KC, complimentary parking, two drink tickets for Bar Central, a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, and a 2:00 PM late checkout.

In partnership with presenting sponsor Helzberg, J. Rieger & Co. continues its mission to bring the best of Kansas City under one roof—partnering with local businesses, chefs, artists, and entertainers to create experiences that are both community-driven and world-class.

The Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade will take place at J. Rieger & Co. Distillery, 2700 Guinotte Ave, Kansas City, MO 64120. Tickets are limited. Catch a glimpse as continued news unfolds on the J. Rieger & Co. instagram, and download hi-resolution imagery [here].

About J. Rieger & Co.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

