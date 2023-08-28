Toastique Launches New Be Well Juice Cleanses Direct to Consumers

The new product line includes seven unique cleanses, featuring all the juices available in Toastique stores, as well as eight new juices exclusive to Be Well.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toastique, a leading health and wellness brand, is excited to announce the launch of its new product line, Be Well Juice Cleanses. The cleanses are available for direct delivery to consumers, offering a convenient and accessible way to enjoy the benefits of juice cleansing.

The Be Well Juice Cleanses are a spin-off from Toastique's popular in-store juices. "We've been getting questions a lot about how our juices could be used for cleanses, but we never put a focus on those cleanses at the store level," said Brianna Keefe, Founder & CEO of Toastique. "We thought this was a great way to bring this to more people and deliver it right to their doorstep."

The new product line includes seven unique cleanses, featuring all the juices available in Toastique stores and eight new juices exclusive to Be Well:

Grass is Greener - with six juices that include celery, coconut water, activated charcoal, lemon, agave, spinach, romaine, kale, cucumber, bloomed chia seeds, pineapple and green apple.

Easy Does It - with six juices that include coconut water, activated charcoal, lemon, agave, cucumber, grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple, basil, watermelon, cherry, lemon, ginger, turmeric, spinach and black pepper.

Earth Day - with six juices that include beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger, celery, cucumber, spinach, kale, romaine, parsley, ginger, lemon, purple cabbage, turmeric, pineapple, green apple and bloomed chia seeds.

Sunshine - with six juices that include orange, carrot, spinach, romaine, cucumber, kale, celery, watermelon, ginger, lime, apple, turmeric, grapefruit, blood orange, pineapple, basil, bloomed chia seeds and black pepper.

Stay Wellthy - with six juices that include coconut water, activated charcoal, lemon, agave, cucumber, apple, pineapple, mint, jalapeno, spinach, orange, carrot, turmeric, celery, kale, romaine, parsley, ginger, grapefruit, blood orange, pineapple, basil and black pepper.

Seasonal Cleanse - with six juices that include coconut water, activated charcoal, lemon, agave, cucumber, watermelon, ginger, lime, cherry, turmeric, grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple, basil, lime and cayenne.

Simply Celery - with six daily celery juices.

The Be Well product line also includes four wellness shots which are sold in store as well — Refresh Shot, Vita-C Punch Shot, Booster Shot and Immunity Shot.

In addition to buying individual juices and cleanses, customers can choose a subscription model through Be Well, with options for weekly or bi-weekly deliveries for up to four weeks. Overall, the new Be Well Juice Cleanses are designed to be flexible and adaptable to individual preferences and health goals.

"Especially with juice cleanses, it is really about your lifestyle," said Nicole Valentin, Director of Strategy & Development at Toastique. "Whether you want to do it once a week or once a quarter, it is a great way to reset the body. There is really no right or wrong way. Some people use it as a supplement, some people continue to eat. We have guidelines for the recommended order to drink the juices, but it is really about what makes you feel best. At Toastique, we are invested in the whole person and helping them achieve their ideal wellness lifestyle."

As part of the launch, Toastique is offering 10% off the entire Be Well website with discount code HELLO_DMV, including juices, cleanses and shots. The company is also encouraging eco-friendly practices by offering a dollar off per bottle for customers who return their glass bottles to the Union Market store for recycling.

The Be Well Juice Cleanses are suitable for health beginners to nutritional experts, and Toastique is committed to providing education and support for customers on their wellness journey. Customers can even book a consultation with one of the brand's Cleanse Concierge specialists.

"Our new Be Well brand really aligns with the overall mission of Toastique: making healthy eating more accessible," said Keefe. "A lot of people want to get started but need recommendations about their current lifestyle. It's about more than just the juice — it's about balance. You can go anywhere to get your smoothie or juice, but we want to make sure that you are connected and are ordering the right products for your wellness journey. That is a big part of Toastique, and now it is a big part of Be Well."

The Be Well Juice Cleanses are currently available for delivery in the D.C. and Maryland area, with plans to roll out nationwide to all locations in the future.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://bewellbytoastique.com/.

ABOUT TOASTIQUE:

Toastique, a gourmet toast franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be simple to understand and appreciate, easy to enjoy, and above all, accessible to everyone. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation, Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded it to include five units open in the D.C. area and over 65 franchise units signed across the country.

