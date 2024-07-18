Tobacco Treatment Specialist Workshops Offered in the Fall and Spring at Roswell Park

Upcoming week-long workshops at Roswell Park in Buffalo, N.Y. offer certification for treating addiction to tobacco products; scholarships are available to interested attendees. Post this

Roswell Park is one of just 28 institutions worldwide accredited by the Council for Tobacco Treatment Training Programs to offer TTS workshops. Registration details and a scholarship application are available at http://www.roswellpark.org/tts or by calling 716-845-5974.

The workshop fee includes all training and course materials as well as breakfast, lunch, beverages and snacks each day of training. The latest program offering in April 2024 included more than 40 participants from across New York State as well as new hires with the New York State Quitline, physically based at the Roswell Park campus.

Christine Sheffer, PhD, professor of oncology at Roswell Park, directs the Tobacco Treatment Specialist Training Program. She and other world-renowned experts in the field help trainees develop specific core competencies and skills needed to effectively treat commercial tobacco and nicotine use. The workshops include extensive discussions of the many types of tobacco and nicotine products on the market and the evolving tobacco regulatory environment.

Sheffer and her team welcome applicants from any professional background or community. "We are particularly interested in providing scholarships to people who work in underserved communities or who work with communities experiencing tobacco-related disparities," she said. "People in some communities — including sexual and gender minority communities, low-income communities and many communities of color – for many reasons, are more likely to develop tobacco-related diseases, which makes it especially important for them to quit."

The term tobacco throughout this press release refers to the use of manufactured, combustible commercial products and vape products – not the sacred, medicinal and traditional use of tobacco by Native American nations and other Indigenous groups.

