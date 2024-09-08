TOBoRLife in Partner with Unitree Showcases High-Performance Robots at AIC

TOBoRLife announced their participation at the AI Conference in San Francisco, Pier 27, on September 10-11, 2024, in partnership with Unitree Robotics. They will be at booth #102 on the Sponsor Pavilion floor, hosting a giveaway for Unitree's Go2 Pro robot, valued at $3,990. TOBoRLife will demonstrate Unitree's Go2 Pro robot dogs and the soon-to-be-released G1 humanoid robot. As a developer of autonomous robot control systems and a master distributor for Unitree Robots in North America, TOBoRLife aims to make AI accessible through affordable robotic solutions for business and residential customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TOBoRLife announced that they will be exhibiting at the AI Conference in San Francisco, Pier 27, September 10-11, 2024, in association with Unitree Robotics. The company will be in booth #102 on the Sponsor Pavilion floor and will be hosting a giveaway contest for Unitree's Go2 Pro, a $3,990 value.

TOBoRLife will demonstrate two of Unitree's Go2 Pro robot dogs during the conference. Visitors will have the chance to operate them. Also on display and demonstration will be the soon-to-be released G1 humanoid from Unitree.

TOBoRLife is a robot autonomous control systems developer and a master distributor providing sales and support for Unitree's Robots covering North America.

"Our mission is to help people put AI to work for them in the real world. We combine an innovative approach to robot autonomous control systems along with Unitrees high performance, value oriented robots, to bring affordable solutions to market for business and residential customers", according to founder David S Schulhof.

Tony Yang of Unitree added "Unitree looks forward to rapidly growing sales in the USA and we are pleased to have TOBoRLife working with us, marketing and supporting our products. We are optimistic about our prospects together"

About TOBoRLife

TOBoRLife was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area by serial entrepreneur David Schulhof in Q1 of 2024. It operates out of Palo Alto, California, and is a Autonomous Robot Control Systems developer and Master Distributor of Unitree Robots.

About Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics is a world-renowned robotics company, focusing on the R&D, production, and sales of consumer and industry-class high-performance general-purpose quadrupled and humanoid robots.They have applied for more than 180 domestic patents and granted more than 150 patents all over the world.

For more information or to register for the giveaway, visit our website at toborlife.ai, call TOBoRLife at (408) 409-4061, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

David Schulhof, TOBoRLife, 1 4084094061, [email protected], toborlife.ai

SOURCE TOBoRLife