Toco Hills, Georgia's, Elegant Smiles is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Elegant Smiles has recently relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Toco Hills, located at 2882 N. Druid Hills Rd., Suite A in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elegant Smiles is a well-respected practice, and the experienced team utilizes advanced, cutting-edge dental technology to provide families with the very best treatment possible. This dental practice is widely known for providing patients of all ages with the highest quality care. The clinic has received numerous superior reviews and five-star ratings from patients across various online platforms. This exceptional feedback has led Find Local Doctors, a user-friendly online directory that helps patients locate the best doctors and dentists in their area, to recognize Elegant Smiles as a 2024 Top Patient-Rated Dentist.
Elegant Smiles offers a warm, stress-free environment for patients to receive their dental care. The clinic provides a comprehensive range of dental services, including general, restorative, pediatric and cosmetic dentistry, as well as orthodontics (OrthoFX aligners) and dental implants. Committed to making quality dentistry accessible to everyone, Elegant Smiles is known for offering exceptional yet affordable dental care for the entire family, accepting most dental insurance plans.
"We are so excited to receive this award. Our approach to dental care is to deliver service beyond expectations," says Dr. Maydda Qureshi.
Dr. Craig Mckie was born and raised in North Carolina. He graduated from NC Agricultural and Technical State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Teaching. Dr. Mckie graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. Now, he is committed to being a lifelong learner and educator. Dr. Mckie enjoys providing compassionate dental care and education, so patients can make informed decisions about their oral health. Dr. Maydda Qureshi attended Emory University for undergraduate studies and also holds a master's degree in teaching. She completed her DMD at the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta. These top dentists invite new patients to come to visit their office and experience the difference that they offer. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about the services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224.
