Today Clockwise Introduces Clockwise for Microsoft Users

New offering unlocks access to AI-powered calendar optimization for 400 million people

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clockwise, the AI-powered calendar optimization solution that has already transformed schedules at over 40,000 organizations, is announcing its expanded support for Microsoft users. Clockwise coordinates the way individuals, teams, and companies prefer to work, and helps them reclaim time for the things that matter most in the work day. To date, the company has unleashed over 5 million hours of focused work hours for its users.

Since launching in 2018, Clockwise has become the go-to solution for leading organizations including Atlassian, Asana, Etsy, Twitter, Uber and Zoom. Over 600,000 Google Calendar users have already benefited from better time management through calendar optimization.

Clockwise for Microsoft will unlock access to Clockwise for a significant portion of the global workforce. Over 400 million employees across 40% of businesses rely on Microsoft Outlook today, including many Fortune 500 companies.

"While tens of thousands of companies already rely on Clockwise for optimizing productivity and ensuring time is shared wisely across business functions, it's crucial that Clockwise is available to all workers who need it," said Matt Martin, co-founder & CEO, Clockwise. "We're excited to bring Clockwise to Microsoft users across organizations that span a wide range of diverse, massive industries including healthcare, consulting, manufacturing, tech, and more."

The news comes on the heels of other major product milestones for the business. In May 2023, the company announced Clockwise AI, the first calendar tool to leverage the power of LLMs and ChatGPT-4 to offer a conversational calendar experience.

With today's news, Microsoft users will be able to benefit from its AI-powered features as well as other key benefits of the Clockwise platform, including the ability to:

prevent interruptions and proactively resolve meeting conflicts

automatically streamline schedules across the company as the week evolves

schedule meetings at the best time for all attendees, using insight into individual meeting preferences and meeting flexibility

create and protect uninterrupted time for deep work on your calendar

make time for little things that have a big impact on the day, like lunch and meeting breaks

Clockwise for Microsoft is launching in beta and is available for all users today for free. To get started, sign up here.

About Clockwise

Clockwise is an AI-powered calendar solution that coordinates the way individuals, teams, and companies prefer to work by building smarter schedules for everyone. The company has created over 5 million hours of time for focused work as part of its mission to help people make time for the things that matter most in their day. More than 40,000 organizations use Clockwise to optimize calendars, including Atlassian, Asana, Etsy, Twitter, Uber and Zoom. Learn more at getclockwise.com.

Media Contact

Olivia Zanca, Clockwise, 1 720-989-8360, [email protected], https://www.getclockwise.com/

SOURCE Clockwise