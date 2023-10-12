Todd Filter Joins SDS Rx as Executive Vice President of Operations

"We're thrilled to welcome Todd Filter to the SDS Rx family," said Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx. "His wealth of experience and strategic mindset aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative healthcare solutions that begins with the patient." Tweet this

With over 20 years of executive-level experience in operations, supply chain management, and general management, Todd Filter enters his new role ready to excel. His most recent position as Group Vice President at Direct Supply, the dominant leader in serving the Senior Health and Long-Term Care sectors, demonstrates to his capability to lead complex strategic initiatives. During his tenure, Todd played a pivotal role in shaping critical aspects of the business, including Product Services Sourcing, Distribution Science & Logistics, and Supply Chain Analytics.

Before his time at Direct Supply, Todd honed his leadership skills during an eight-year tenure with ManpowerGroup, a global leader in workforce solutions. As Regional Vice President, he led a dynamic team of 160 professionals and cultivated relationships with over 800 unique clients.

In his new role, Todd Filter will assume responsibility for overseeing the Field Operating Team, Central Operations Team, and the Driver Services Team at SDS Rx. His strategic leadership and focus on innovation will play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency across these vital functions.

Todd holds a Bachelor of Arts (BBA) degree in Operations and Supply Chain Management from Marquette University, and his extensive background positions him as a key asset for SDS Rx as they continue to provide cutting-edge last mile solutions for healthcare.

About SDS Rx

SDS Rx is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in managing last mile logistics networks for long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, infusion pharmacies, nuclear pharmacies, labs, and healthcare networks. The company's industry-leading technology is seamlessly integrated with each unique customer to ensure compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency. For more information, please visit www.SDS-Rx.com or call 877-646-4343.

