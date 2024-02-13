Todd Friedland, John Stephens Named to 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers List

Stephens Friedland | FBFK Law Firm's Friedland and Stephens have once again been ranked to the list highlighting the most outstanding lawyers in Southern California as decided by their peers and degree of professional achievement

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern California-based Stephens Friedland | FBFK Law Firm today announced that shareholder/attorneys Todd Friedland and John Stephens have been selected to the distinguished 2024 Edition of the Southern California Super Lawyers list. This is Friedland's 13th consecutive year and Stephens's 8th consecutive year on the list.

Super Lawyers is a ranking of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Of those nominated, only five percent of the attorneys in Southern California are selected for inclusion.

Friedland was also named to the Super Lawyers' 2024 Top 50: Orange County and Business Litigation Lawyers list.

John Stephens has been a business trial lawyer in Orange County for more than 34 years. His practice includes complex disputes regarding real estate, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, trade secrets, trademarks, and mergers and acquisitions across many industry sectors. Stephens has tried many cases to juries, judges and arbitrators, and has negotiated favorable settlements for hundreds of clients. He has previously been recognized in Best Lawyers in America and is an influential "connector" in the Orange County business community as an 18-year Group Leader in Provisors, a national professional organization. Stephens is a community leader who has also served as the Mayor of Costa Mesa, California since March 2021, on the Costa Mesa City Council (2016-2020), and as a Director with the Orange County Transportation Authority and the San Joaquin Transportation Corridor Agency (Toll Roads).

With more than 25 years of complex commercial litigation experience, Todd Friedland is a lauded attorney well known for his legal leadership in Orange County. His practice focuses on commercial litigation and strategic counseling including matters related to corporate governance and fiduciary duty, complex contract and manufacturing disputes, trade secrets, unlawful business practices, business torts, and real estate issues. Friedland has served as President, Orange County Bar Association (2016); President, Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund (2017); President, Association of Business Trial Lawyers - Orange County (2020); and has been previously honored as one of the Top 50 Attorneys in Orange County (2018-2024), Best Lawyers in America (2015-2023), and Southern California Super Lawyers (2011-2024). He is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell.

About Stephens Friedland|FBFK

Southern California-based Stephens Friedland|FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm. As part of the larger, Dallas-based firm, FBFK, which has offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif., the firm is driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service. FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.

