Todd Hornback of Cohere named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Pacific Southwest finalist by EY US

"I'm honored to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year. This recognition is really a reflection of the people I've had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from throughout my entire career as well as the communities we serve," said Todd Hornback, CEO and co-founder of Cohere. Post this

"I'm honored to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year. This recognition is really a reflection of the people I've had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from throughout my entire career as well as the communities we serve," said Todd Hornback, CEO and co-founder of Cohere. "What began as a small group of neighborhoods has grown into a portfolio of communities across the country, but the focus has remained the same: bringing people together and creating places where connection can take root. I'm grateful to our team, our partners and the residents who trust us to be part of their everyday experience."

Founded as a branch of DMB Associates in 1997, Cohere is a placemaking and community management firm focused on cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. The company partners with developers, property managers and associations to design and operate communities where social connection and resident engagement are prioritized. Today, Cohere supports nearly 45,000 homes across more than 50 neighborhoods nationwide. Under CEO Todd Hornback's leadership, the company has helped redefine community management as a strategic function that strengthens resident satisfaction, retention and long-term community value.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's Pacific Southwest finalists represent Southern California (San Diego and Orange County), Arizona, and Nevada across all industries.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 6, 2026 during a special celebration in Orange County and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

About Cohere

Cohere is a placemaking and community management firm dedicated to cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. Cohere specializes in fostering community cohesion through intentional design, resident programming and engagement strategies that enrich the social fabric of a place. Originally founded as a branch of DMB in 1997, it has strengthened community engagement and social connection across nearly 45,000 homes and more than 50 neighborhoods. Believing that community is the most valuable amenity, Cohere partners with developers, property managers and associations to create places where relationships flourish, residents feel supported and a true sense of belonging is built. To learn more about how Cohere creates places that inspire people to find purpose, live authentically and thrive together, visit coherelife.com.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors: Vaco; Gold sponsors: ADP, Big Picture, Cooley (San Diego market) and Stradling (Orange County market) and Silver sponsors: Pierpont Communications (Arizona market).

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Stecki, Cohere, 1 619-507-5281, [email protected], https://coherelife.com/

SOURCE Cohere