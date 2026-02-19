Todd Marshall of Deerfield Beach Florida, FL and Boss Marketing Group issuing a reminder and dates for the Small Business Expo in South Florida

Todd O Marshall of Deerfield Beach, FL and Boss Marketing Group would like to reach out to all small business owners looking to network and grow and remind them that the Small Business Expo is at the Miami Airport Convention Center on March 10, 2026. www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Marshall of Deerfield Beach Florida, FL and Boss Marketing Group is issuing a reminder and dates for the Small Business Expo in South Florida.
Todd O Marshall of Deerfield Beach, FL and Boss Marketing Group would like to reach out to all small business owners looking to network and grow and remind them that the Small Business Expo is at the Miami Airport Convention Center on March 10, 2026. www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com
Todd Owen Marshall has a phenomenal history in the field of marketing and business development and recommends this event for those seeking to grow your small business. Registration is free at www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com
Todd Marshall has strong leadership skills and can help improve the bottom line of any organization. Any business owner or start up in Broward County, Florida can find excellent resources at Score with offices on Taft Street in Hollywood Florida and on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Miami, FL. The website is www.score.org
The Grant Cardone quote of the day is "The individual who combines a great attitude with a great product becomes unstoppable!" www.grantcardone.com
Please send an email with any questions to [email protected] or [email protected]
Media Contact
Todd Marshall, Boss Marketing Group, [email protected]
SOURCE Boss Marketing Group
