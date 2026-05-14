Todd Marshall, a prominent marketer in Deerfield Beach FL and his company Boss Marketing Group, will be attending the NICE World conference in Orlando Florida June 8-10th for the ultimate CX experience. www.toddowenmarshall.com Post this

Todd Marshall is a prominent marketing professional with 30+ years of experience and understands the importance of keeping up with the rapid changes in AI and their role in marketing. The agenda for the conference is immersive demos and a vibrant show to breakout sessions, customer insights, hands on AI labs and industry analyst sessions. NiCE World offers a wealth of context designed for every stage of the CX AI journey. Todd Marshall highly recommends business owners looking to grow your business along with AI exposure to attend the conference and bring an open mind. There is a lot to take in at this conference, so do your homework of what you hope to achieve for you and your business.

NiCE World takes everything you love about interactions from innovation to insights to community and makes it bigger than ever. You can connect, learn, and explore how AI is shaping the future customer experience. The exciting keynote speakers are as follows: Scott Russell, Jeff Comstock, and Philipp Heltewig.

Other noteworthy keynotes are Mia Carraro of CITI, Jack Roberts of Fabletics and Kyle Bowen of Arizona State University.

Also attending are big name stars like Nick Jonas and Jason Sudeikis.

For more information the website is simple www.nice.com

The Grant Cardone quote of the day is "most opportunities are disguised as problems" www.grantcardone.com

Please send an email with any questions to [email protected]

Todd Marshall, Deerfield Beach, FL

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Todd Marshall, Boss Marketing Group, 1 9545018633, [email protected], www.toddowenmarshall.com

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SOURCE Boss Marketing Group