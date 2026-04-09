Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach FL, Florida and Boss Marketing Group announce their attendance at the PAWS Gala benefiting the Broward County Humane Society. Todd Marshall is a prominent marketing professional with 30+ years of experience and understands the importance of animal welfare. Post this

Todd Marshall is a prominent marketing professional with 30+ years of experience and understands the importance of animal welfare and taking care of our underprivileged dogs, cats, horses and other animals that are abandoned, hungry and homeless. Todd knows that the Humane Society of Broward County has the same vision. They provide spay and neuter programs as well as housing and adoption programs. According to four paws, taking care of homeless animals is vital to prevent suffering, reduce public safety hazards, and control overpopulation by spaying and neutering. It ensures sick or injured animals receive veterinary care, reduces community reliance on euthanasia, and provides loving, rescued companions to new homes. www.humanebroward.com

The PAWS event is not just a fundraiser it is a lifesaver for our furry friends.

This is from the Humane Broward website which is www.humanebroward.com

Join our dedicated chairwomen and committee, for a magical evening at the season's most anticipated PAWS gala.

"Under the Tuscan Moon" Presented by Donald & Michelle Sussman evokes a romantic and idyllic image of the Italian countryside, where the serene landscape is bathed in the soft glow of moonlight. Guests will step into a realm of wonder with live entertainment, an exciting live auction, an amazing online silent auction (link coming soon), an incredible prize drawing, cocktails, an elegant dinner, and even more magical surprises…with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society of Broward County. Don't miss the fun – secure your ticket(s) or sponsor a table today!

Another big event for animal welfare in Broward County, FL is 13th Annual Big Dog Men's Golf Tournament: April 13, 2026, at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club. This is also sponsored by the Humane Society of Broward County.

Please send an email with any questions to [email protected]

Todd Marshall, Deerfield Beach, FL

Media Contact

Todd Marshall, Boss Marketing Group, 1 9545018633, [email protected], www.bossmarketinggroup.us

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SOURCE Boss Marketing Group