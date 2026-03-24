Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach Florida, FL and Boss Marketing Group announce their attendance at the renowned Entreleadership Summit in Orlando, FL sponsored by Dave Ramsey. Post this

Todd Marshall is a prominent marketing professional with 30+ years of experience and understands the importance of expanding his network and knowledge in this fascinating field. The Entreleadership Summit helps businesses with employee relationships and management and is sponsored by Dave Ramsey. Business growth is key and marketing is the only way customers can learn about your business and the product and services you provide. We cannot do this alone and your partnerships with employees are essential. The EntreLeadership Summit is a four-day business conference that will transform the way you lead. You will learn the secrets of levelling up from top leadership experts, and you'll build a tribe of like-minded business owners who will run alongside you. The quote for the conference is "don't level off, level up." A few of the noteworthy speakers include the author Patrick Lencioni, the legendary hotelier Horst Schulz and Dave Ramsey just to mention a few. www.horstschulze.com, www.tablegroup.com.

Some key takeaways from the conference are as follows:

Level up your leadership, as you will be mentored by the best leaders in the world.

Level up your business by getting clear action steps you can apply right away to start seeing results.

Level up your team by learning the leadership skills you need to build a winning team.

Level up your network by making real connections that continue beyond the event.

To sign up for the event or for more information go to www.ramseysolutions.com

The Grant Cardone quote of the day is: "your greatness is limited only by the investments you make in yourself" www.grantcardone.com

Please send an email with any questions to [email protected]

Todd Marshall

Deerfield Beach, FL

Media Contact

Todd Marshall, Boss Marketing Group, 1 9545018633, [email protected], www.bossmarketinggroup.us

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SOURCE Boss Marketing Group