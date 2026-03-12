Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach Florida, FL and Boss Marketing Group announce their support for Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls

Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach FL and his company Boss Marketing Group are bringing awareness to an exceptional organization Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls. Post this

Todd Marshall is passionate about the organization because since 1999, Buckner International has distributed more than 5 million pairs of shoes in more than 80 countries including communities right here in the United States. When you donate a pair of shoes, you transform a child's trajectory in life. Without shoes, children around the world risk physical disease and face social and educational barriers.

When asked "why shoes" which is a common question, Buckner replies "a pair of shoes sets children on the path of success by protecting against disease, lowering barriers to education, demonstrating God's love and connecting families to Buckner Ministries". I first learned about Buckner through the ministries of Moody Radio which is a part of the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. They are large supporters of Buckners and because of the obscure nature of the work they do, many people are not aware of the work they do.

The best ways to get involved are a physical shoe drive, virtual shoe drive or donate money as Buckner has wholesalers that work with them. The official website for Buckner Shoes for Orphan Soles is www.buckner.org. You can also get more information at www.moodyradio.org

Please send an email with any questions to [email protected]

Todd Marshall

Deerfield Beach, FL

Media Contact

Todd Marshall, Boss Marketing Group, 1 9545018633, [email protected], www.bossmarketinggroup.us

Twitter

SOURCE Boss Marketing Group