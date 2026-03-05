Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach Florida, FL and Boss Marketing Group announce their support of the Feeding America Foundation

Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach FL and his company Boss Marketing Group announce their support of the Feeding America Foundation. Todd Marshall is passionate about the issue of food insecurity. Food insecurity affects approximately forty-eight million people including fourteen million children. Raised in a large family, we were grateful for programs providing food as otherwise we would have missed meals. Understanding this issue, it is our duty to take care of each other. Tony Robbins is also a big part of this program. www.feedingamerica.org/partners/why-i-partner/tony-robbins
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Owen Marshall of Deerfield Beach FL and his company Boss Marketing Group announce the awareness and support of the Feeding America Foundation.
Todd Marshall is passionate about the issue of food insecurity. Food insecurity affects approximately forty-eight million people including fourteen million children. Raised in a large family, we were grateful for programs providing food as otherwise we would have missed meals. Understanding this issue, it is our duty to take care of each other. Tony Robbins is also a big part of this program. www.tonyrobbins.com
www.feedingamerica.org/partners/why-i-partner/tony-robbins
The mission of Feeding America is:
Building an America where no one is hungry. We all deserve to have enough food to eat without worrying about not having enough money. At feeding America, they are working to make this a reality by ensuring everyone can get food through a nationwide network of over 250 food banks and 60,000 meal programs that support communities in accessing food without ridicule. Also, they work to get better programs for access to these programs. Through partnerships they can help relieve food insecurity one family at a time. You can find more information regarding Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org
Please send an email with any questions to [email protected]
Todd Marshall
Deerfield Beach, FL
