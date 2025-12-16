Todyl Enhances Unified Platform with Powerful New Capabilities Across Threat, Risk, and Compliance Management

Every release of the Todyl platform focuses on our vision of providing a unified platform for threat, risk, and compliance management. We empower MSPs and IT Professionals to develop strategic cybersecurity programs without complexity or unnecessary tool sprawl. Post this

"Every release of the Todyl platform focuses on our vision of providing a unified platform for threat, risk, and compliance management. It aims to empower MSPs and IT Professionals to develop strategic cybersecurity programs without complexity or unnecessary tool sprawl," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl. "As regulations, operating standards, and insurance requirements continue to change, organizations need streamlined solutions that produce strong security outcomes. That's why we're committed to a platform that combines network, endpoint, cloud, and identity protection with 24×7 hands-on expertise while remaining affordable, adaptable, and easy to operate. It's enterprise-grade security, built for the realities of small and midsize company needs."

Key Product Highlights:

Smarter, Faster SIEM for Detection and Response

Rearchitected with a high-performance backend that delivers faster search, better scalability, and longer-term data retention.

Real-time detections are now powered by enhanced analytics, cold storage support, and rehydration for deep forensic investigations.

Faster search capabilities for expanded threat hunting and better forensics for detection and response.

Expanded third-party integrations with platforms such as Avanan/Checkpoint, AWS, and Nginx.

GRC Redefined and Transformed for MSPs and SMBs

Enhanced Security Assessments now feature a growing library of customizable templates aligned to CIS, HIPAA, CMMC, and more.

Custom policy creation and evidence tracking can now be handled entirely within the platform.

Centralized evidence repository to support and validate adherence to critical regulations and operating standards, eliminating the need for external storage and evidence collection.

Network Security and SASE Upgrades

Advanced content scanning in all HTTP responses with an optimized, always up-to-date engine that can detect and block critical threats like malicious JavaScript.

Improved intelligence for known bad domains, URLs, and IPs, and configuration processes to easily add custom blocks and exceptions.

SSL inspection enhancements include Auto Resolve and Auto Resolve with Warning features that allow partners to automatically add domains to the SSL bypass list, simplifying management and improving inspection efficiency and performance.

Expanded Endpoint Security Coverage

Improved protection, performance, and parity across Windows, Mac, and Linux environments.

Enhanced detection logic and better forensic collection to rapidly isolate and investigate threats.

Committed to MSP Success

These updates reflect Todyl's relentless focus on partner enablement. By delivering a single, unified platform that centralizes threat, compliance, and risk management, MSPs and IT Professionals can reduce operating overhead, deliver stronger outcomes to clients, and stay ahead of evolving threats and regulatory mandates.

All new capabilities are available starting today. To learn more, visit todyl.com or reach out to your Customer Success Manager.

