Todyl Launches Janus, Agentic AI for Incident Investigation

Janus empowers teams with on-demand context and deeper insights across Todyl's unified cybersecurity and assurance platform, complimenting Todyl's MXDR by driving stronger outcomes without adding tools or headcount
DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todyl, the unified cybersecurity and assurance platform built for MSPs, IT, and Security professionals and the businesses they protect, today announced Janus, the company's AI Agent for incident investigation. Through on-demand natural language interaction, Janus correlates incident evidence and enriches it with threat intelligence and vulnerability context, helping teams drive stronger security outcomes.
Janus also complements Todyl's MXDR offering, where assigned security experts work alongside users, by providing immediate clarity on what happened, what it means, and what to do next. MXDR delivers expert-led investigation and response, but MSP, IT, and Security professionals still need fast, clear visibility to collaborate, take follow-on action, and communicate outcomes to customers. With Janus, users can ask natural language questions to quickly understand the "why" behind MXDR findings, receive recommended response steps, and generate customer-ready explanations in seconds. By enriching incident evidence with threat intelligence and vulnerability context, Janus reduces back-and-forth, accelerates approvals and remediation, and helps teams scale consistent outcomes.
Unified Cybersecurity and Assurance, now with an Agentic AI foundation
Todyl unifies threat protection (prevention, detection, and response), risk and compliance management (GRC), and insurability readiness, empowering MSPs, IT, and Security teams to protect businesses, manage third-party, insurance, and regulatory requirements, and prove outcomes that build trust. Janus underpins the platform as the connective tissue between modules, surfacing wider insights and driving efficiency for users as a force multiplier.
"We've been working on AI for several years now, improving how our platform and teams operate behind the scenes," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl. "Janus now brings that capability directly to our partners and users. It gives teams immediate clarity on what happened, why it matters, and what to do next, in plain language, right inside the incident. That means faster collaboration with Todyl's MXDR experts, fewer handoffs, and customer-ready explanations that build trust and prove value."
Key capabilities include:
- Built to be secure: Guardrails are designed to prevent unauthorized data access and reduce exposure to AI-specific threats, such as prompt injection and data leakage, by confining the model to the incident scope.
- Incident AI Agent: Ask questions in natural language within a Case to get context, explanations, and recommended response actions in a highly readable format.
- Threat Intel + CVE Enrichment: Janus integrates with threat intelligence and vulnerability feeds to surface relevant IOCs, CVE context, and remediation considerations directly within the Case.
- Agentic architecture designed for multi-tenant environments: An individual AI agent is assigned per tenant and accesses only data tied to that specific Case. This improves efficiency and speed while protecting data privacy.
- Performance optimized for real-world operations: The architecture is tuned for fast, accurate results, with responses streamed directly into the chat experience.
This release is part of a broader evolution in how Todyl shows up for partners and users: more clarity, more confidence, and more momentum through a unified approach.
Availability
Janus is available now within the Todyl Platform as an In-Case experience for rapid investigation, summarization, and response guidance.
About Todyl
Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance through a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use platform. Earlier in January 2026, Todyl announced a partnership with RSA, the security-first identity leader. The partnership began with RSA selecting Todyl to protect its commercial and corporate environments and power its Security Operations Center, replacing incumbent solutions with Todyl's fully unified threat, risk, and compliance management platform.
Media Contact
Amy Rice, Todyl, 1 508-978-6635, [email protected], www.todyl.com
SOURCE Todyl
Share this article