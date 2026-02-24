Todyl Launches Janus, Agentic AI for Incident Investigation

Todyl has been working on AI for several years now, improving how its platform and teams operate behind the scenes. Janus now brings that Agentic AI capability directly to Todyl's partners and users. Post this

Unified Cybersecurity and Assurance, now with an Agentic AI foundation

Todyl unifies threat protection (prevention, detection, and response), risk and compliance management (GRC), and insurability readiness, empowering MSPs, IT, and Security teams to protect businesses, manage third-party, insurance, and regulatory requirements, and prove outcomes that build trust. Janus underpins the platform as the connective tissue between modules, surfacing wider insights and driving efficiency for users as a force multiplier.

"We've been working on AI for several years now, improving how our platform and teams operate behind the scenes," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl. "Janus now brings that capability directly to our partners and users. It gives teams immediate clarity on what happened, why it matters, and what to do next, in plain language, right inside the incident. That means faster collaboration with Todyl's MXDR experts, fewer handoffs, and customer-ready explanations that build trust and prove value."

Key capabilities include:

Built to be secure: Guardrails are designed to prevent unauthorized data access and reduce exposure to AI-specific threats, such as prompt injection and data leakage, by confining the model to the incident scope.

Incident AI Agent: Ask questions in natural language within a Case to get context, explanations, and recommended response actions in a highly readable format.

Threat Intel + CVE Enrichment: Janus integrates with threat intelligence and vulnerability feeds to surface relevant IOCs, CVE context, and remediation considerations directly within the Case.

Agentic architecture designed for multi-tenant environments: An individual AI agent is assigned per tenant and accesses only data tied to that specific Case. This improves efficiency and speed while protecting data privacy.

Performance optimized for real-world operations: The architecture is tuned for fast, accurate results, with responses streamed directly into the chat experience.

This release is part of a broader evolution in how Todyl shows up for partners and users: more clarity, more confidence, and more momentum through a unified approach.

Availability

Janus is available now within the Todyl Platform as an In-Case experience for rapid investigation, summarization, and response guidance.

About Todyl‍

Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance through a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use platform. Earlier in January 2026, Todyl announced a partnership with RSA, the security-first identity leader. The partnership began with RSA selecting Todyl to protect its commercial and corporate environments and power its Security Operations Center, replacing incumbent solutions with Todyl's fully unified threat, risk, and compliance management platform.

Media Contact

Amy Rice, Todyl, 1 508-978-6635, [email protected], www.todyl.com

SOURCE Todyl