Todyl Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Todyl today announced it ranked 89 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a prestigious list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This is the first year Todyl has made the list, and the recognition reflects Todyl's 1,093% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

"Making Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is powerful validation of the impact we're making," said John Nellen, CEO of Todyl. "Small and mid-sized businesses deserve the same level of protection and resilience as the enterprise, and the only way to deliver that at scale is through the channel partners that serve them. Channel partners are rapidly becoming full-spectrum security advisors, and Todyl is proud to fuel that evolution with our unified threat, risk, and compliance platform, delivering the security and business outcomes they need."

Todyl's Security Platform seamlessly consolidates critical network, endpoint, and identity security capabilities, delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity prevention, detection, response, compliance, and risk management. This approach has fueled its adoption by MSPs, MSSPs, and IT professionals in distributed environments without stitching together disconnected point solutions.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader. "As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

The company's inclusion in the Deloitte Fast 500 marks a major milestone in its journey to redefine cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses, where compliance pressures, risks, and skills shortages continue to rise. This is the second ranking milestone for Todyl in 2025, following its placement at #335 on the INC 5000 list.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in tech, media, telecom, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech. Award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. More details can be found at www.fast500.com.

About Todyl

Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. By providing the tools, insights, and automation necessary for effective and compliant cybersecurity, Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance, all through a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use platform.

