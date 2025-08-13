Todyl Ranked As A Top 10 Fastest-Growing Private Security Company in America by the Inc. 5000

In its list debut, Todyl ranks #8 in security, #5 in Colorado and #355 overall. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a meaningful milestone, for our growth and for the mission that drives it. We built Todyl to give the millions of underserved small and medium businesses worldwide the protection they deserve. We spent years building a platform that instills confidence among MSPs and delivers best-in-class security outcomes to their customers. This recognition is a testament to the trust our partners place in us and the impact we're delivering together. From startup MSPs who are opening security practices to the top 100 channel players, our partners are the reason we exist and their success fuels everything we do," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO, Todyl.

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and Todyl ranked 335 overall in its first year on the list, a testament to the company's vision for comprehensive security for companies of all sizes and trust from its partners. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Entering its 10th year in business, Todyl has seen tremendous growth and important milestones, including:

Drove platform innovation, advancing unified MXDR, SASE, and SIEM capabilities to streamline security operations for MSPs and small to mid-sized market

Expanded strategic partnerships, including the launch of Todyl's partnership with Spectra to simplify and optimize cyber insurance for SMBs and elevate the MSP's role from a security provider to a comprehensive risk management partner

Continued focus on community, attending various conferences and events to connect with partners and peers, and accomplishing key milestones, such as winning "Best Boardroom" at XChange Security, reflecting strong industry presence and partner trust

Transformed its partner program and ecosystem to fuel MSP growth and help position them as strategic advisors

Uncovered multiple high-impact threats, including identifying the Söze Syndicate as a key player in skyrocketing BEC Attacks, the PDFast Freeware compromise and LightPerlGirl malware variant

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Todyl

Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. By providing the tools, insights, and automation necessary for effective and compliant cybersecurity, Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance, all through a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use platform.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

