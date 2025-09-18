Todyl Redefines How Managed Service Providers (MSPs) Deliver Cybersecurity

We launched predictable, three-tier pricing and packaging - Essentials, Advanced, and Complete - so MSPs can align services to any client's size and regulatory profile without juggling multiple tools. Post this

"We're launching predictable, three-tier pricing and packaging - Essentials, Advanced, and Complete - so MSPs can align services to any client's size and regulatory profile without juggling multiple tools. Unlike endpoint-first, detection-focused MDR/EDR offerings, the Todyl platform unifies prevention, detection, response, and compliance across network, cloud, endpoint, and identity, helping partners stop attacks earlier, cut dwell time, and resolve incidents faster while consolidating their stack and improving margins," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl.

"Todyl's new pricing and packaging offering enables my operational and delivery team to streamline and scale our security services by aligning with our clients' vertical-specific cybersecurity risk and compliance scope. We're empowered to deliver a superior client experience while protecting more – faster and for less," said Todd Schlett, VP of Operations at TechVera.

Three major shifts changed how cybersecurity is purchased: stricter cyber insurance requirements, expanding state privacy laws, and third-party risk management. There is also significant financial and operational risks for businesses that fail to adapt to this new reality. These risks include substantial increases in cyber insurance premiums, loss of major client contracts, and hefty regulatory fines. These changes provide natural opportunities for MSPs to transform their security offerings from vendor coordination to strategic advisory services and become more operationally efficient.

"The problem with today's cybersecurity market is that point solutions force MSPs to juggle multiple vendors with complex deployments and integrations and bloated pricing," said Darrin Swan, co-founder, VP of Sales at Todyl. "The conversation is shifting from 'what tools do I need?' to 'what business outcomes can you help me achieve?'" Our new packages eliminate vendor sprawl, simplify operations, and deliver better protection, all while enabling partners to grow faster and serve more clients."

The Three Tiers Built for Business Outcomes:

Essentials: Foundational protection for small businesses that need professional security and basic compliance needs and cyber protection. Includes 24/7 SOC monitoring, threat detection and response, and SASE for secure remote work.

Advanced: Designed for clients with growing compliance, cyber insurance requirements, and multi-location needs. Adds deeper threat visibility, automated response playbooks, and extended data retention.

Complete: Ideal for regulated industries and complex environments requiring audit readiness. Includes 1-year searchable data, custom playbooks, multi-engine download scanning, and unlimited scalability for clients.

The Todyl platform is deployed via Todyl's single agent, turning implementation from a months-long project into a streamlined configuration and each package offers the MSP an option to purchase and deploy what they need.

For Existing Partners: Immediate Upside

Todyl partners can immediately access the new packages and begin portfolio reviews with their account teams. With built-in compliance support, predictable pricing, and white-glove onboarding, partners can unlock higher margins, scale faster, and win in regulated industries.

For New Partners: A True Platform Advantage

Unlike point solutions requiring multiple vendors and complex integrations, Todyl delivers unified threat, risk and compliance management in an easy-to-use platform. The result: simplified procurement, faster deployment, and better business outcomes at a price that disrupts the status quo.

"Our goal is to level the playing field," said Swan. "MSPs have a golden opportunity to move from being simple vendor coordinators to becoming strategic advisors who can guide their clients through the complex landscape of cybersecurity and compliance. Whether you're securing a 10-person accounting firm or a 500-user healthcare system, we make it possible to deliver top-tier protection with one agent, one dashboard, and one relationship."

Join the Movement

MSPs looking to modernize their offerings, increase recurring revenue, increase operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched value to clients can learn more by visiting www.todyl.com/packages or by scheduling a discovery session with the Todyl team here.

Media Contact

Amy Rice, Todyl, 1 7144548469, [email protected], www.todyl.com

SOURCE Todyl