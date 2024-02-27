Together, We Invest In The Next Generation And Shape The Future

This scholarship lifts the weight, fuels my passion, and empowers me to keep giving – both to myself and my community. Post this

This Spring 2024 cycle marks another significant milestone – awarding 109 scholarships and investing in educational opportunities nationwide. Since its inception, the Munday Foundation has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering individuals with the tools and resources necessary to achieve their academic aspirations.

A Diverse and Ambitious Group of Recipients:

The Spring 2024 awardees come from diverse backgrounds and institutions, representing a wide array of academic pursuits. Their chosen majors encompass fields such as Computer Science and Information Systems, Nursing, Marketing, Anthropology, Cybersecurity Technologies, Biological Science, and Finance. This scholarship has made a meaningful impact nationwide, providing vital support to students at institutions including Fresno State University, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, University of Arkansas, Weber State University, George Mason University, University of Houston, Cairn University, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Baylor University.

Stories of Transformation:

Scholarship recipient Jasmine Brion, a psychology major at Towson University, expressed her gratitude, "This scholarship lifts the weight, fuels my passion, and empowers me to keep giving – both to myself and my community."

These stories demonstrate the powerful impact of the Munday Foundation and 2020 Companies' commitment to education. The recipients' diverse backgrounds, ambitions, and accomplishments showcase the positive difference this scholarship program makes in their lives and the communities they represent.

Investing in Tomorrow's Leaders:

Ross Wissner, Chief Operating Officer of 2020 Companies, commented, "Marking our third year of awarding these scholarships brings immense pride. Witnessing the dedication and achievements of our recipients fuels our passion to continue this impactful program. We know education unlocks potential and creates positive change, and we're committed to empowering future generations."

Looking Forward:

Furthermore, we are excited to announce that employees and their dependents will have another opportunity to apply for this scholarship in Fall 2024. Join us as we celebrate these exceptional students for their steadfast dedication to personal growth through the pursuit of education. Empowering dreams and shaping futures, together, we invest in the next generation years to come.

About The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation:

The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation promotes and supports the continued education and development of new skills for individuals in diverse communities, especially historically underrepresented groups. 2020 Companies and The Foundation will continue to seek ways to support and strengthen educational opportunities globally.

About 2020 Companies:

Headquartered in Southlake, TX; 2020 Companies is a retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual and in-person training and education for both store employees and consumers. With a vast network encompassing over 400,000 retail doors across the United States, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2023 and 2024.

Media Contact

Ross Wissner, 2020 Companies, 1 2146766379, [email protected], 2020 Companies

SOURCE 2020 Companies