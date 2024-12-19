Togetherwork acquires PetExec, expanding its industry leading footprint in serving pet care businesses with quality software and payments solutions

"I'm very excited to announce that PetExec has joined the Togetherwork family," said Togetherwork Chief Product Officer, Ken McDonald. Post this

PetExec will join Gingr and Revelation Pets in Togetherwork's pet care product offering, which serves over 7,000 customers. The PetExec team will continue to operate and support PetExec customers, while enabling Togetherwork to offer additional compelling software and payments solutions to the entire pet care community.

"I'm very excited to announce that PetExec has joined the Togetherwork family," said Togetherwork Chief Product Officer, Ken McDonald. "The entire PetExec team shares our passion for pet business owners and the software that enables them, and we couldn't be more pleased to bring the Gingr and PetExec teams together. We believe that this acquisition will help us provide even better products, solutions, support, and innovation to all our customers."

About PetExec

PetExec was founded in 2006 and has grown to serve a multitude of pet care business including doggie daycares, pet boarding facilities, groomers, and dog trainers. PetExec empowers you to streamline daily operations, customer relationship management, and booking with industry-leading tools and support from our experts at every step, so you can focus on your business, your clients, and, of course, your pets.

About Togetherwork

Togetherwork is a leader in group engagement software and financial tools for organizations of all kinds, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and customers. Togetherwork focuses on customized solutions that address the specific needs of various industries, associations, and interest groups. By leveraging technology, collaboration, and a passion for community-building, we provide advanced digital and mobile platforms designed for your unique use cases and evolving requirements. Togetherwork has more than 700 employees and is a portfolio company of GI Partners.

